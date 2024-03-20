Norco enters the lightweight e-MTB arena with its trail-focused Fluid VLT

Norco Fluid VLT e-MTB.

Norco throws its hat into the lightweight e-MTB ring with the trail-oriented Fluid VLT. This is completely new bike featuring a lightweight carbon frame with either a 130mm or 140mm suspension platform choice, modern geometry, a top-shelf component spec, and powered by a Bosch Performance Line SX motor.

The lightweight electric mountain bike category continues to grow at pace as most of the best mountain bike brands launch their own lightweight offerings with smaller motors and batteries. Recent launches and claimed weights include the Whyte E-Lyte 140 Works at 17.4kg, Trek's Fuel EXe at 17.47kg and the Scott Lumen at a super feathery 15.5kg. So the Fluid VLT has some stiff competition to make the grade in the busy electric MTB market.

Norco Fluid VLT e-MTB side on studio shot

The Fluid VLT comes in five different builds, and all run a mixed-wheel (mullet) combination. The Fluid VLT 130 has 130mm of rear travel and 140mm at the front. The more aggressive Fluid VLT 140 comes with four spec choices and has 140mm of rear travel and 150mm up front. The claimed weights range from 18.1kg on the VLT 130, and from 19.3kg to 20.3kg across the four VLT 140 models – so not the lightest lightweight e-MTBs.

Norco has also opted for the Bosch Performance Line SX system which is powered by a Bosch 400Wh battery. It pairs with the Norco x Bosch Flow App, so riders can easily adjust their ride experience to optimize assistance levels and monitor battery range.

Close up on the Norco Fluid VLT e-MTB Bosch controller

Norco has given the Fluid VLT a modern geometry, although not too radical as Norco wants to keep this bike firmly in the trail category. That means the 130mm model has a 65-degree head tube angle, an effective seat tube angle of 77-78 degrees depending on size, and a Reach of 427-527 mm again depending on size.

On the 140mm models, the head tube angle is 64.5 degrees, and the effective seat tube angle is from 76.5-77.5, with reach from 422.5-522.5 mm across the five sizes available.

Norco Fluid VLT e-MTB rear rear view details

To help riders get the most from their new bikes Norco has also released an update to its Ride Aligned Setup Guide. Ride Aligned they say is all about creating the best rider experience, and it uses a simple and precise process, to tune a unique setup based on a rider's weight and the way they ride.

The bike setup suggestions include suspension tuning, cockpit setup, and tire pressures. It also includes a preferred suspension feel, trail grip and trail type along with a dedicated and personalized space to save multiple setups for the same bike or multiple models.

Norco’s Ride Aligned setup guide

Availability and specifications

The Norco Fluid VLT is available now and comes in the five different high-spec builds with selected specs below, either featuring Fox or RockShox suspension options and SRAM gearing and braking. Rims come depending on the model with Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon or Alloy Enduro or WTB KOM Trail rims, running on Continental Kryptotal and Continental Xynotal trail tires.

Pricing starts at CA$ 7,699 for the Fluid VLT C3 140 and goes up to CA$ 13,999 for the top spec Fluid VLT C1 130. US, UK and EU pricing are still to be confirmed.

Fluid VLT C1 130

Norco Fluid VLT C1 130 side on

Frame: Fluid VLT Carbon, VPS, 130mm

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400 Wh

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate, 130mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM X SL Eagle, 12spd

Shifters: SRAM Pod Ultimate Controller

Bar: One Up Carbon

Crankset: Praxis Carbon Bosch, 165mm

Seatpost: One Up Travel Adjust Dropper

Saddle: Fizik Ridon

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth

Wheels: CrankBros. Synthesis Carbon Enduro

Tires: Continental Kryptotal/Xynotal

Color: Black/Raw Carbon

Sizes : 1-5

Price: CA$13,999

Fluid VLT C1 140

Norco Fluid VLT C1 140 side on view