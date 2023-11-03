Noah Brown provides the Texans depth at receiver

The Houston Texans signed Noah Brown in free agency to bolster a position group that features a variety of targets from big-bodied Nico Collins to shifty Tank Dell.

Although injuries affected the Texans’ receiving corps the past two games with Dell dealing with a concussion in Week 7 and Robert Woods a foot injury in Week 8, Brown has been a model of consistency throughout the hits to the position.

According to Lauren Gray from Pro Football Focus, Brown was the Texans’ highest-graded receiver in their 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Noah Brown recorded three catches for 57 yards in Houston’s loss to Carolina. He had two explosive gains for 54 yards and finished with a 116.7 passer rating when targeted. Brown suffered a groin injury against the Ravens in Week 1 and has played in three games this season, leading to only 114 receiving yards on the year, but his yardage has gradually increased in each outing.

On the season, Brown has eight catches for 114 yards. Brown should figure to be a part of the Texans’ passing game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 as Woods will miss another game due to injury.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire