No more contracts in the NBA for Enes Kanter Freedom?

Said another team’s GM, “I don’t know if anyone else signs him. Maybe not. I think from a basketball standpoint, it’s really questionable. I’m not sure if any of the other stuff will even come into play. I don’t think he won’t get a job because of anything he’s said or done. I think he just doesn’t guard, and the game is changing. He plays a lot older than he really is.”

Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

By waiving Enes Freedom the Rockets have an open roster spot to convert one of their 2-way guys, which is what they did with Garrison Mathews, who was signed to a 4-year deal in December – 5:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Stephen Silas said from the Houston side of the trade with Boston that they are waiting on “clerical stuff” to clear before the trade is finalized. Dennis Schroder and Bruno Fernando have reported to the Rockets.

Enes Freedom will be waived without having to report to Houston. – 1:41 PM

Freedom now seems to be highlighting the uncertainty over whether he will get another NBA job by the fact he has been outspoken on a number of social issues. He has been retweeting comments from conservative legislators who argue he is being punished for his stances against the government in China. “I think people agree with almost of all of the positions he’s taken,” said one league exec. “I think this just comes down to basketball. “Ime (Udoka) wants to switch everything on defense, which made it strange that Brad (Stevens) signed Enes. Switching is what he can’t do.” -via Heavy.com / February 15, 2022

