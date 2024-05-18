No medium Pepsi this time: Giants gifting replica Super Bowl rings to season-ticket holders

During the 2021 regular season, the New York Giants royally fumbled Fan Appreciation Day. Season ticket holders were gifted a free medium Pepsi during a game in December.

Making matters worse, it wasn’t one medium drink per ticket, it was one drink per account. No matter how many tickets you purchased, only one free drink was given.

The Giants made no public comments about it, even after fan backlash.

This year, it seems the Giants have learned from their mistake and plan to celebrate their 100th season in much better fashion. Instead of giving season ticket holders a free drink, they will be gifted with a set of replica Super Bowl rings and a double-sided commemorative ticket with one side replicating an original design from 1925.

To celebrate their 100th season, the Giants are sending a gift box to all season-ticket accounts prior to the start of the season, which will include a set of replica Super Bowl rings and a double-sided commemorative ticket with one side replicating an original design from 1925. pic.twitter.com/Pd0nNKAeHJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2024

Adam Schefter says, “season ticket accounts” and not “season ticket holders,” so it’s probably safe to assume it’s not one per ticket. In this case, though, that’s okay because this is a sick upgrade from a free medium Pepsi.

Whether it was the backlash to the free drink or wanting to commemorate their 100th season or both, the Giants’ front office is doing right by the fans this season.

