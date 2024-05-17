No matter who finishes higher, it will feel like Chelsea have had a better season than Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have finished the season strongly

It was during the first 10 games of the season that the narrative was set. Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino, bad. Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou, good.

The likelihood is that Tottenham will just about finish above Chelsea in the Premier League table this season. But the gap, which stood at 14 points after 10 games, has been reduced to three ahead of the final day and Chelsea, if Spurs lose to Sheffield United, can leapfrog their rivals into fifth place.

Chelsea were still 13 points behind Spurs and in 11th place at the start of February after the result that had head coach Pochettino worrying for his job – the 4-2 home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Asked whether there was ever a point at which he felt he could be sacked this season, Pochettino replied: “I can be honest? I think after Wolves. I didn’t think we were going to be sacked, but it was a tough moment. That defeat at home was really tough, really tough.

“At this moment, as a coach and staff, you feel loneliness. When you feel like everyone is seeing you as if you’re guilty of something and you don’t know what’s going on.”

Pochettino referenced an incident after the Wolves game that contributed to his unease, saying: “Remember what happened after, also?”

Thiago Silva’s wife Belle posted a message on social media straight after the defeat that said ‘It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late’. On whether he was referring to that, Pochettino added: “Maybe.

“We were alone after the game. Waiting for two hours. It was a long time after the game we were there, watching each other, the five coaching staff, in a very small room. Not thinking [we were going to be sacked]. We were more sad. It was an unfair situation we were in. It was a situation we didn’t deserve, but the result put us in a very difficult situation.”

While Postecoglou was serenaded by Robbie Williams to the tune of his hit song ‘Angels’ last August, some Chelsea fans sang ‘f--- off Mauricio’ at Pochettino as recently as March during the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

And yet since the home defeat by Wolves, Chelsea have only lost once in the league and entertain Bournemouth with the opportunity to finish the campaign with a fifth successive victory and clinch a Europa League place. Spurs are looking to avoid what would be an embarrassing sixth defeat in their final seven games away at relegated Sheffield United.

Ange Postecoglou has seen his hopes of making Spurs serious trophy contenders downgraded - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

It seems a long time ago that Tottenham had won eight of their opening 10 League games, in comparison to Chelsea’s three victories over the same period.

Given the turnaround, it is legitimate to reflect on which club will feel they have had the better season on Sunday evening. Regardless of whether or not they now finish behind Tottenham, Chelsea can justifiably claim to have turned the 10-game narrative on its head – even allowing for Pochettino’s lonely two hours after the Wolves defeat.

Pochettino outperformed Postecoglou in the cup competitions, reaching the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final, and, in Cole Palmer, the Chelsea head coach has the player of the season in his squad.

Chelsea have won nine of their 17 league games in 2024, in comparison to Tottenham’s seven and sit five places above their London rivals, in fourth place, in a table for the calendar year.

This is not to diminish what has been a season of progression for Tottenham, who finished eighth last year and missed out on European qualification. But it is worth remembering that Chelsea were coming from even further back, having slumped to 12th last term.

Postecoglou has warned of the need to make big changes and lamented the “fragile foundations” at Tottenham. But Pochettino believes he and his staff have put Chelsea’s “house” on a stable footing.

“The important thing is we have started building the structure,” said Pochettino. “We are wanting to build our house step by step, and be very solid in our steps. If we’re happy to live like this, we’ll be strong for the next few years. It’ll allow us to fight for things.”

While Postecoglou can confidently plan for the summer, Pochettino must wait for his fate to be decided in Chelsea’s end-of-season review and whether, indeed, it is not how you start that is important but how you finish.

Chelsea’s final game marks farewells to two highly-respected members of staff. Brian Pullman, a legendary figure within the media, who has seen around 30 managers come and go, is leaving after almost 56 years of service.

Senior communications manager Adrian Phillips is leaving after almost 10 years, during which he has impressively flanked Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino.

