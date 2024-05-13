No luck for the Chicago Bulls as they land the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft lottery

No luck for the Chicago Bulls yet again as they landed the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft lottery. There were hopes that the Bulls might get lucky a la the Atlanta Hawks in order to have better odds of landing a transformational player — or an asset to trade for one.

Now, the Bulls still have an asset of some value they can use in the draft or in a trade, but with the pick being near the end of the lottery range in an especially weak draft, that may not create the sort of transformational results many were hoping for.

What should the Bulls do now that they know they will be picking with the No. 11 overall pick? Keep the pick and fill a position of need? Use it on the best player still available in the draft, regardless of the position? Or trade it for proven talent that fits Chicago’s timeline?

