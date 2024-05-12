How sure are we that Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s job is actually safe next season?

How sure are we that Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan‘s job is actually safe next season? The team’s front office has made it clear that they plan on making changes to the ball club after three seasons in a row with few moves being made by the executives.

And while the subtext seemed to be that the front office would be upgrading personnel, are we certain that they did not also mean the coaching staff from top to bottom? The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a deep dive into the possibility on a recent episode.

Specifically, they talk about the security Donovan has with Chicago as more NBA head coaches get fired.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the future of Donovan with the Bulls in light of the most recent turns of the league’s coaching carousel.

