'No classic' as cup final winner Idah inspires signing calls

[BBC]

Celtic fans responded to Saturday's win over Rangers by saying it was not the best Scottish Cup final but one their side deserved to win and gives hope for an even brighter future.

Here's a selection of your views:

Kevin: Not the best performance this season but showed the character and the reason why Celtic are champions.

Peter: Another double. That is what it's all about. Players gave it their all in second half of the season. Superbly lead on and off the field. Big players stood up when it mattered. A few quality signings and we can dominate for years. Hope the Board does what is needed.

Gary: May not have been Celtic best game, but they have the champions mindset.

Jahi: I thought Celtic's season finished well. Fair play to Rangers for pushing them, but the best team definitely won the league and this was a good cup final.

Gordy: Not the greatest performance, but a great result in the end. Brilliant to finish with the double. Adam Idah has showed he's worth a gamble in the summer and offers us something different up front. Overall, a season of ups and downs, but Brendan Rodgers must be backed in the market to improve the team.

Patrick: I've been a doubter, but Adam Idah is a must-sign. He just brings something we don't have elsewhere. Brendan Rodgers needs to do more in this transfer window to cement the dominance next season. Celtic have the bragging rights over the summer.

Anon: We were lucky to survive a stupid challenge by Liam Scales at the end of the first half. We know how to win, despite external factors.

Brian: It was not a classic football match by any means. This showed other side of Celtic we haven't seen much this season. As a group, these players are maturing to a new level.

Steve: Delighted with the cup victory, but as far as the game went, it was poor with nothing much between the two teams. Whilst we can be happy with the double, the board must now back Brendan Rodgers and bring in more quality. This squad might do well in Scotland, but it's not good enough to compete in Europe.

Anon: Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah were both exceptional when they came on and I hope they can remain at Celtic. Losing either would be a major setback. I've a feeling a lot of players will be released or moved on and can only hope Brendan Rodgers brings in four or five excellent players.

Robert: Bit of a dull game with no real clear-cut chances. Then pops up Adam Idah with great awareness to slot the ball home under Jack Butland. So happy for Joe Hart - he deserved that clean sheet. A big summer coming up for us - just hope the board back the manager. Treble next season anyone?