No. 9 FAMU football pushes around Division II Lincoln (CA) in Senior Day game | Takeaways

Make it eight straight for the Florida A&M football.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll ninth-ranked Rattlers (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) hosted and defeated the visiting NCAA Division II Lincoln Oaklanders (0-12) 28-0.

FAMU outgained Lincoln 236-171 while scoring 28 unanswered points on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium before 11,314.

The win also moved FAMU's home winning streak to 19 games, which is the second longest in the FCS.

The Rattlers will travel to Orlando next week for a neutral Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season finale game versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the Florida Classic.

BCU defeated Alabama A&M 31-14 Saturday.

FAMU offense operates with backup quarterback orchestrating the unit

The Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Lincoln California Oaklanders on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The Rattlers All-SWAC quarterback Jeremy Moussa didn't play Saturday due to rest.

So, backup Junior Muratovic stepped in the lead the Rattlers offense versus Lincoln.

The redshirt sophomore finished completing eight of 18 passes for 82 yards. Third string quarterback Ja'Cory Jordan also played, completing his only pass attempt for 13 yards.

FAMU heavily utilized its rushing attack, gaining 141 yards on 37 attempts.

Terrell Jennings led the backfield with eight carries for 53 yards.

Jaquez Yant scored two touchdowns on the night. Lelan Wilhoite added one of his own.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense continues to dominate regardless of personnel

The Rattlers has shown it has one of the best defenses in the nation, ranking fifth in the FCS for total defense.

FAMU's talent of the Dark Cloud Defense goes beyond the first stringers.

Reserve safety Deco Wilson recorded his first interception as a Rattler, returning it for a 51-yard touchdown. Additionally, defensive lineman James Ash intercepted the Lincoln quarterback TJ Goodwin.

FAMU has forced a turnover and scored defensive touchdown in the last three games.

The Rattlers recorded four sacks with defensive lineman Dakar Edwards and linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. with one apiece. Defensive lineman Cherif Seye and linebacker Khalil Hunter added 0.5 sacks apiece.

