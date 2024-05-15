No. 1 Tennessee run-rules Belmont

No. 1 Tennessee (43-10, 19-8 SEC) defeated Belmont (24-28, 11-13 MVC), 10-0 in seven innings, on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Vols recorded 10 hits in the contest, including home runs by Colby Backus, Reese Chapman and Christian Moore.

Dylan Loy started for Tennessee and pitched 2.2 innings. He recorded two strikeouts, while totaling 42 pitches (27 strikes) against 11 batters.

JJ Garcia (3-0) earned a win for the Vols after pitching 1.1 innings in relief. He recorded one strikeout, while totaling 22 pitches and 13 strikes.

The Vols will conclude regular-season play against South Carolina, Thursday-Saturday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 21-26 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire