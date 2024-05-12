NMSU track & field collects 12 points during day two of CUSA Championship

El Paso, Texas – Returning to action on Saturday from Larry K. Durham Track at Kidd Field, NM State showed up and showed out, tallying 12 points on the day while advancing multiple student-athletes to Sunday’s finals. The Aggies now sit in third place with 47 total points heading into the final day of competition.

Jordan Torres earned the only podium finish of the day for the Aggies, taking third in the 3000m steeplechase, while Miranda Tcheutchoua and Makiya Moore also scored points for the Crimson & White.

Top-Eight Finishes

– Jordan Torres, 3000m steeplechase, 11:39.35 (3rd)

– Miranda Tcheutchoua, Hammer throw, 58.61m (5th)

– Makiya Moore, Hammer throw, 55.86m (7th)

Track Headlines

Thulisile Amon joins her sister in competing on the final day of the CUSA Track & Field Outdoor Championships after securing a fourth-place finish in the 800m run with a time of 2:15.34.

The strongest event of day two for the Aggies, the 400m hurdles saw a trio of Crimson & White student-athletes advance Terice Steen took second in prelims with a time of 1:00.11, Mikaliliah Vassell posted a fourth-place result with a time of 1:01.71 and Breanna Moss rounded out the Aggies’ placements, crossing the line with a time of 1:03.22 to take sixth.

Jhana Downie advanced to her second individual final of the weekend after posting a time of 23.46 in the 200m dash, finishing third in prelims. The junior from Sunrise, Fla. is also partaking in the 400m dash finals on Sunday.

El Paso native Jordan Torres recorded the best finish on day two for NM State, taking home the bronze medal after finishing the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 11:39.35. Torres will look to repeat her podium finish on Sunday, joining six other Aggies in the 5000m run.

Field Headlines

The lone field event the Aggies participated in on Saturday, the hammer throw saw a duo of Crimson & White student-athletes advance to the hammer throw finals in Miranda Tcheutchoua and Makiya Moore. Tcheutchoua took the top finish for NM State, recording a season-best mark of 58.61m (192-3”) to take fifth and earn four points. Moore, a senior from Sun Tan Valley, Ariz., finished in seventh after posting a new personal best of 55.86m (183-3”) to earn a pair of points for the Aggies.

Ladina Kobler also posted a new personal best in the hammer throw, tallying a mark of 45.77m (150-2”).

2023 CUSA Outdoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two Standings

1. Liberty – 93.5 pts.

2. FIU – 58 pts.

3. NM State – 47 pts.

4. UTEP – 41 pts.

5. MTSU – 29 pts.

6. WKU– 17.5 pts.

7. LA Tech – 12 pts.

8. Sam Houston – 10 pts.

9. Jax State – 4 pts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.