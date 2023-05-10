Nikola Jokić squashes beef with Suns owner Mat Ishbia with pregame gesture

Nikola Jokić ensured that Game 4's drama didn't carry over into Game 5. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

Tension defused.

After a bizarre Game 4 altercation between Nikola Jokić and Mat Ishbia overshadowed the game itself, the Denver Nuggets center made nice with the Phoenix Suns owner prior to Game 5's Tuesday tip.

Ishbia showed up to a courtside seat despite the series shifting to Denver. He arrived early to watch pregame warmups. Jokić took notice, and walked over to hand the ball to the Suns owner before heading to the locker room. The two then shared an embrace.

Ishbia did not keep the ball.

The scene was a far cry from Sunday night in Phoenix. With the game close late in the second quarter, the ball bounced out of bounds and into the courtside seats. Ishbia corralled it. When Jokić went into the seats to retrieve it, Ishbia refused to let go.

Jokić then forcefully pried the ball from Ishbia's hands. Ishbia put his hand on Jokić's lower back, then Jokić shoved him with his forarm. Ishbia fell back into his seat with his arms flailing.

Nikola Jokic shoves Suns Owner Matt Ishbia after trying to get the ball 😬 pic.twitter.com/tnYsILH3kV — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 8, 2023

Jokić was issued a technical foul, and the Suns went on to a 129-124 win to tie the series at 2-2. He was later fined $25,000, but not suspended. Ishbia wasn't disciplined for his involvement and traveled with his team to Denver for Game 5.

And now the pair appear to be on much better terms.