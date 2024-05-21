Nikola Jokic gives former Ohio State guard Mike Conley high praise

If you didn’t see the NBA Western conference semifinals earlier this week, the Minnesota Timberwolves went into the defending champions’ arena and knocked out the Denver Nuggets.

Three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic, had his team rolling into halftime, but the T-Wolves mounted a huge comeback and eventually outlasted the Nuggets. Former Ohio State star guard, Mike Conley Jr., finally ended his Game 7 woes, and following the victory, Jokic had some high praise for the Buckeye.

Jokic went on to say that Conley is “the most underrated player in the NBA probably. I love that guy. He’s so good.” The guard scored just 10 points, but did have 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the series-clinching victory.

If you would have told me that that Conley would have has the best career out of the 2007 Buckeyes team, I would have thought you were crazy, but here we are. He now is just eight wins away from his first NBA Championship.

