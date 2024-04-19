Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning’s right winger, wins NHL award for second time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning’s right winger, Nikita Kucherov, has rightfully earned himself a prestigious National Hockey League trophy.

The Art Ross Trophy awards the player who led the league in points by the end of the regular season, and without a doubt, Kucherov took home the award.

According to the NHL, this is Kucherov’s second Art Ross Trophy, earning his first in 2019. In 2020, Edmonton Oilers player Leon Draisaitl took home the trophy, while in 2021, 2022, and 2023, the award went to the captain of the Oilers team, Connor McDavid.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning highlighted another milestone for the right winger, as he got his 100th assist.

Now, the Bolts are looking ahead as the first round of playoffs begins on Sunday, as they face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The playoff schedule can be found here.

The Associated Press said Kucherov remains in the running for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, alongside McDavid, Toronto’s Auston Matthews, and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

