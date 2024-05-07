Nico Ragaini getting NFL shot with invite to rookie mini-camp

Sometimes all it takes is just simply getting a chance. Nico Ragaini was given a chance with the Iowa Hawkeyes and now he will get another chance to continue playing football.

Nico Ragaini has his chance to play in the NFL and has earned an invite to the Washington Commanders’ rookie mini-camp. Ragaini will get things underway soon as the Commanders are slated to have their rookie mini-camp from May 10-12.

The East Haven, Connecticut native out of Avon Old Farms Prep High School made his way to the Hawkeyes and had a large impression during his time there. Ragaini spent six seasons with Iowa.

During his career at Iowa, Ragaini appeared in 63 games. He reeled in 156 receptions for 1,609 yards and four touchdowns as a Hawkeye. Nico Ragaini also has a place in Iowa lore that will last forever.

During the 2021 season, Iowa climbed to No. 2 in the nation and was hosting No. 3 Penn State. With less than half of the fourth quarter remaining, Ragaini found himself streaking across the field wide open to haul in a pass from Spencer Petras that put Iowa on top for good.

Nico Ragaini comes up BIG for the Hawkeyes and Gus Johnson is hyped 😤 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/iY310Ct1DE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

Nico Ragaini may be facing an uphill battle at the Commanders’ mini-camp, but he has a shot to do something in front of an NFL coaching staff and make an impression. If Ragaini can turn some heads, he has the knowledge and experience to be a viable depth receiver or practice squad member.

