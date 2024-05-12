Nico Collins expects ‘dangerous passing attack’ from Texans in 2024

It’s rare for teams to feel complete entering organized team activities (OTAs), but the Houston Texans might feel like an exception entering May 20th’s return date.

At least that’s how wide receiver Nico Collins feels with a retooled passing attack surrounding Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud after promising results en route to an AFC South division title.

And Collins, the NFL’s breakout pass-catcher of 2023, believes that the seventh-ranked passing attack will only get better this fall thanks to another offseason working with Stroud and Tank Dell.

Well that, plus the addition of four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs.

“It’s going to be dangerous, real dangerous, man,” Collins told KPRC2 Sports‘ Aaron Wilson during his youth football camp Saturday morning at Houston Christian High School. “Adding Diggs to the room, it’s going to be a lot of weapons. There’s going to be great opportunities for everybody.

“The sky is the limit for us.”

Collins shined as the Texans’ go-to weapon in 2023, becoming the third player in franchise history to surpass 1,200 receiving yards in a single season. He was on pace to break Andre Johnson’s single-season record (1,572), but a strained calf sidelined him for two games in early December.

#Texans wide receiver Nico Collins at his youth football camp: 'It's nice. The offense is a lot of weapons. First time meeting Diggs. Cool peoples. Can't wait to get on the field and share the field with him. It's a blessing to share the room with him.' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/DPbuhZzSlC — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2024

The Texans feel like a team ready to build off their success last fall, though it’s always easy to project that out loud. Living up to the hype on gamedays is the challenging part to emulate.

Countless franchises across the league have put the pieces around their passers on rookie deals with expectations of securing a spot in the Super Bowl, only to come up short.

Los Angeles added pieces around Justin Herbert and never advanced past the wild-card round. Miami built an offense to carter toward Tua Tagovailoa’s strengths and followed a similar path to the Chargers, though Mike McDaniel is still employed entering a pivotal Year 3.

Houston hopes it doesn’t meet a similar fate while hoping to surpass Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the postseason. One could argue the Texans are looking to follow Cincinnati’s formula with Joe Burrow, who thwarted Mahomes and the Chiefs for an AFC crown during his second season.

In 2021, Burrow trusted three explosive receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to secure a spot in the Super Bowl. With the arrival of Diggs, who has led the league in catches (445) since 2020, Stroud now has a similar arsenal.

“I feel like the offense [has] a lot of weapons. Everybody has got a chance,” Collins said. “When the ball is in their hands, an explosive play is coming. I feel like, for us, we need to continue to work on the details, continue to be us, continue to have fun and show the world what we can do. I can’t wait for it.”

While Diggs was the offseason’s prized acquisition, he wasn’t the only target brought in to elevate Stroud’s numbers. The Texans traded a seventh-round pick to Cincinnati to acquire running back Joe Mixon and later inked him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Mixon, 27, is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard campaign but upped his value as a pass-catcher on short routes with 52 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

#Texans wide receiver Nico Collins @lbg_nico7 on addition of Stefon Diggs @stefondiggs 'It's going to be real dangerous, man. Adding Diggs to the room, it's going to be a lot of weapons. There's going to be great opportunities for everybody. The sky is the limit for us.' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/GmNwxljgIu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2024

Houston also brought back tight end Dalton Schultz on a three-year, $36 million extension before the start of free agency. Last month during the draft, the Texans added depth with a familiar face in Cade Stover, Stroud’s top tight end at Ohio State.

Collins, who’s entering a contract season, knows that Houston’s no longer viewed as the league’s laughing stock. He was part of the rebuild which saw two coaches fired in back-to-back years and lackluster offensive production.

The Texans are built to win. So is the rest of the AFC South after an aggressive free agency period. The former Michigan receiver knows the division will be challenging but also understands that Houston has a persona to carry.

#Texans wide receiver Nico Collins proud to hold his first youth football camp today @lbg_nico7 at Houston Christian @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/FvKCz8fIW7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2024

He doesn’t intend to watch regression set in, both individually and as a team.

“The only way is up,” Collins said. “[We] can’t go down, can’t backtrack. Got to elevate. That’s my mindset right now.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire