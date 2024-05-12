Kamari Lassiter excited to face off against Texans receivers during OTAs

New Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter is nicknamed ‘The Locksmith,‘ given his background in coverage at Georgia.

Looking back at his production during his final two years in Athens, he has a point. Lassiter, the No. 42 pick in last month’s draft, allowed the fewest passing yards, and second-fewest completion percentage of any FBS cornerback in the country as a full-time starter while helping the Bulldogs win the the national title in 2022.

But which receiver is Laissiter ready to face during drills during organized team activities (OTAs) next week?

“I’m excited to see all the guys,” Lassiter said Friday following his first minicamp practice. “We’ve got a really talented group of guys. I’m just excited to go out there and compete with all of them. There’s not really one guy that I can just set out to decide because they’re all so elite and talented.”

The Texans, fresh off their first division title in four years, might feature the top trio of targets entering 2024. Nico Collins broke out as the No. 1 weapon for Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, hauling in 80 passes for 1,927 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rookie Tank Dell proved his value as the No. 2 option, totaling 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven scores before a fractured fibula sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Dell likely will miss OTAs after being shot as an innocent bystander during a bar fight in Florida last month, but the Texans expect him to make a full recovery before the start of training camp.

To strengthen the passing attack, Houston traded for four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a future second-round pick. Diggs, who enters a contract year, saw his numbers dip following a hot start in 2023, but he remains one of the league’s more sought-after playmakers.

Since joining the Bills in 2020, Diggs leads all NFL receivers with 445 catches. He also is one of four pass-catchers in league history to post four consecutive seasons with 100-plus receptions.

Lassiter won’t just be going up against receivers but also tight end. The Texans like their tight end room after extending Dalton Schultz to a three-year deal this offseason and drafting Ohio State’s Cade Stover No. 123 overall.

Schultz served as a security blanket for Stroud late in games and on third down. Stover, a finalist for the John Mackey Award last season for the Buckeyes, was more of the same for Stroud in 2022.

