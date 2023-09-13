Nick Wright still has doubts about Purdy after 49ers thrashed Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy picked up right where he left off last season, tossing a pair of touchdown passes in the 49ers' blowout win over the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Following the game, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa took a shot at the pundits who have been vocal with their doubts about Purdy's ability to be the guy in San Francisco.

"Purdy shut some haters up," Bosa said. "I think whenever a guy comes back from an injury, people kind of don't expect them to make another leap in the second year. I'm just happy for him. He's exactly who we thought he was."

However, not all of Purdy's doubters are convinced just yet. On Monday's episode of "First Things First," FS1's Nick Wright made the case that this 49ers offense is constructed in a way that any quarterback would be able to succeed in.

"I would have thought when Jimmy [Garoppolo] went down, and we got the final pick of the draft to step in, that everyone would agree that this is amazing we're getting this in real life and not just in a thought exercise;" Wright said.

"A real-life test, an experiment with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, with All-Pros everywhere, with Trent Williams. Can you drop anybody in and have that offense work? When Mr. Irrelevant comes in and goes undefeated, they'd be like, 'Well, I guess you can!' Instead, everyone is like, 'This kid is amazing!' I don't believe it."

Wright then reiterated that his opinion wasn't rooted in thinking Purdy did not perform well; rather, his success resulted from his supporting cast rather than his ability.

"I thought he played well, but If you dropped in Derek Carr, are they worse?" Wright asked. "If you dropped in Kirk Cousins, are they worse? If you dropped in Matt Stafford, are they better? If you dropped in Mac Jones, are they the same? Are there ten quarterbacks in the league that you could drop in that would make them worse?"

While the supporting cast surrounding Purdy undoubtedly makes life easier on him as a quarterback, the offense has also hit another gear with him under center that it never did with the other quarterbacks that preceded him, despite having the same weapons at their disposal.

The 49ers averaged 22.6 points per game in the 11 games before Purdy took the field to replace an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. They averaged 33.6 over the final five weeks of the regular season with Purdy as the starting quarterback.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast