Nick Scott agrees to 3-year, $12M deal with Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams will have at least one new starting safety in 2023. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Nick Scott has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team the Rams beat in Super Bowl LVI.

The deal is worth $12 million, according to Schefter.

Scott visited the Bengals on Thursday night and was in talks with the team about a deal, but nothing was signed after the meeting. On Friday, they agreed to the framework of the contract, but the deal has not yet been signed.

Scott played 16 games for the Rams last season and was on the field for 97% of the defensive snaps, picking off two passes and finishing with a career-high 86 tackles.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire