Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment in 2025 three-star linebacker Luke Metz

Three-star class of 2025 linebacker Luke Metz announced his commitment to Alabama football, per On3.

Metz, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker out of Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia becomes the latest addition to Kalen DeBoer's 2025 pledge class. He is the third linebacker in the Crimson Tide's 2025 class alongside Abduall Sanders Jr. (Santa Ana, CA) and Darrell "Duke" Johnson (Eastman, GA). Overall, he is the seventh commit in Alabama's 2025 pledge class, which is currently ranked at No. 8 in the nation per 247Sports Composite.

Metz chose the Crimson Tide over a total of 32 offers, including those from LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Michigan. He is tabbed as the No. 47 prospect in Georgia in the 2025 class and the No. 48 linebacker per 247Sports Composite. Nationally, he is ranked at No. 425.

Metz has taken many visits to the Capstone, most recently being pictured with Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack on March 21. He recorded 51 tackles, 14 quarterback hurries, five sacks and one interception during the 2023 high school football season.

