Alabama football OC Nick Sheridan believes these two positions trigger his offense

Alabama football offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is quick to point out the importance of all 11 players on his side of the ball executing in unison. It only takes one missed assignment, after all, to torpedo one of his play calls.

But with the Crimson Tide marching through spring practice — about halfway through on its way to the annual A-Day game on April 13 — Sheridan believes it starts in two areas.

"The two groups you're always paying very close attention to are the quarterbacks and the offensive line," Sheridan said. "Making sure they're understanding the scheme, the communication system, the techniques, the fundamentals. When those two positions know exactly what they're doing, I think the other positions can play fast and confident as well."

Sheridan has returning experience at quarterback in Jalen Milroe, and plenty on the interior of the offensive line as well. Guards Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker are returning starters, while center Parker Brailsford has transferred from Washington to add experience with the offense being installed by Sheridan under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Per Sheridan, center James Brockermeyer has been highly competitive with Brailsford at the position as well. Alabama isn't as seasoned as the tackle position, but will add some experience in a few weeks when former UA tackle Kadyn Proctor is expected to formalize a return to the Crimson Tide after a transfer to Iowa.

Sheridan said he's been pleased with both areas in terms of learning the system.

The Crimson Tide is less experienced at running back and wide receiver, where most returning players saw limited action a year ago, but for Sheridan, it starts up front, and with a quarterback room he's been pleased with.

"We've poured a lot on them. We've asked them to absorb a lot of information, but we know that will pay off over time for us," Sheridan said.

