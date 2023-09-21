Nick Saban on Deion Sanders’ success: ‘His teams have always been well-coached’

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is the talk of the entire sports world. His Buffs are off to a 3-0 start, in the AP Top 25 ranking and are making plenty of viral moments on and off the field.

Coach Prime and the Buffs were recently featured on a “60 Minutes” segment and Sanders gave plenty of insight into his life and his job at Colorado. He also spoke about his respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and what he means to college football.

Now, Saban has given Coach Prime his own words of respect for the success he has had and the job he did at Jackson State (h/t John Talty of 247Sports):

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders,” Saban said. “First, he’s a great person and he’s done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest. I see their team playing well on the field. They play with discipline, they do a good job of executing, they’ve been able to score points, playing decent on defense. All those things, to me, are indicators he’s a really good coach… I’ve always thought that and he’s always been successful whether it was Jackson State, high school or now at Colorado. His teams have always been well-coached.”

Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who was previously with Saban in Tuscaloosa, also recently mentioned that Coach Prime has a little bit of Saban in him.

That is some big praise for Coach Prime, and it’s coming from one of the best college football head coaches in the history of the game.

