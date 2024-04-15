Nick Jensen out for remainder of regular season

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – A scary moment during the Washington Capitals game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Capitals’ defenseman Nick Jensen took a huge hit in the first period after colliding with Tampa Bay’s Micahel Eyssimont. Jensen was on the ground not moving before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher with one minute and 30 seconds left in the first period.

The Caps were able to rally back and beat Tampa Bay, 4-2, and secure (for the moment) the final wildcard spot in the eastern conference.

The team released the following statement during the game last night via Twitter:

“#Caps defenseman Nick Jensen sustained an injury after a collision with Tampa Bay’s player Michael Eyssimont in the first period. Jensen is conscious, alert and has the use of all his extremities. He will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical personnel.”

On Sunday after an optional morning skate, head coach Spencer Carbery provided an update, saying that Jensen did not have to go to the hospital, and he was at the team’s facilities Sunday morning where he will continue to be monitored by the team staff.

Carbery also added that Jensen will not be available for the team’s final two games in the regular season, and what the tentative plan will be to replace a steady defenseman like Jensen, as the Caps look to secure a playoff berth down the stretch.

“Same way we have with other injuries, departures that we had all year,” said Carbery. “It’s going to be an opportunity for other players to step up and then also not putting it on one person’s shoulders. The group, d-core (defensive core), forwards, doing a little bit more to help alleviate the absence of him (Jensen) whether it’s a penalty kill, standpoint, or just a five-on-five.”

The Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins at home on Monday, then finish the regular season on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers.

