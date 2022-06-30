What’s Nick Faldo’s next move after TV? He’ll start by teaming with a golf tour company

Although Nick Faldo’s tenure as a golf commentator at CBS Sports is coming to an end, he’s not leaving the game completely.

The six-time major champion, who announced weeks ago that he’s retiring from his position on TV after the Wyndham Championship, was signed as a global brand ambassador for Hidden Links and a number of its sister companies — Golfpac Travel, Tee Times USA and Go Play Golf Gift Card.

Faldo, 64, won 33 times internationally and another nine on the PGA Tour. He won three green jackets at the Masters and three British Opens. His best finish in the U.S. Open was solo second in 1988; he also tied for second in the 1992 PGA Championship. Along the way, he held the top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking for 97 weeks.

Faldo also has a golf course design company, which has done work in more than 20 countries.

Meanwhile, Hidden Links books golf tours to Scotland, Ireland, England, Wales and other European destinations. The partnership makes sense since Faldo now lives in the Orlando area, but was born just north of London.

Golfpac Travel and Tee Times USA profess to be the largest golf tour operator in America.

Managing Partners Marc Bender and Adam Wachter released a statement saying they’re “absolutely thrilled to partner with Sir Nick Faldo. Sir Nick is a six-time Major Champion, Hall of Famer, universally respected figure in the world of golf, and for nearly 20 years has had an epic second career in network broadcasting sharing his wit, charm and knowledge. This partnership will be transformative for our businesses as we continue to positively impact the game of golf around the world.”

“With my upcoming plans to step back from full-time broadcasting, I will have the necessary time to be a great partner and contribute to their future growth,” Faldo said.