Nick Caserio reveals why Texans wanted WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers for nearly a decade.

He’s also been one of the most talked-about players given his brash personality on the field and social media.

The former, however, is why the Houston Texans were adamant about acquiring him for the 2024 season as the next top target for Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. As for the ladder, the organization isn’t concerned about his past stops or previous problems.

“He’s an experienced player, he’s been productive, he’s instinctive, he has good hands,” Texans executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio said Thursday. “Our system is maybe a little bit different than the system he was in in Buffalo, but he was as productive as any player in the league.”

“I don’t even know what that definition means,” said Caserio when asked about the “Diva” label attached to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. “Again, we’re not worried (about Diggs’s past). #Texans #BigSargeMedia pic.twitter.com/kZaiIR1cVA — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) April 18, 2024

The Texans traded for Diggs on April 3, sending a 2025 second-round pick acquired from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler. Now in Houston, Diggs joins a passing attack headlined by breakout target Nico Collins, second-year standout Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz.

There’s reason for optimism, but also skepticism, especially given how Diggs’ tenure ended at his previous locations. In Minnesota, he reportedly asked for a trade after seeing a drop-off in his role with the offense.

After four productive years in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s No. 1 target, tensions rose following a decline in his numbers. Diggs, 30, was off to a hot start in 2023 with five 100-yard outings. After Week 6, he never came close to that marker for the rest of the year.

While some have labeled Diggs a “diva,” Caserio mentioned that was never an issue. The only persona that mattered to Houston was his on-field one and how he could add another element to the defending AFC South champs’ offense.

“Candidly, I think it’s unfair to label anybody until they actually have an opportunity to walk in the building,” Caserio said. “Again, our environment is different than another environment, so we really don’t know what’s going on in 31 other buildings. We know what’s going on in our building. We are excited to have Stef here.”

DeMeco Ryans isn’t worried about the slow finish to 2023 for Stefon Diggs. #Texans pic.twitter.com/1peIdhPM00 — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) April 15, 2024

Caserio made sure to cross off every reason for concern before finalizing a trade. He and coach DeMeco Ryans dug well past Diggs’ fit in the offense, checking in with former teammates about his locker room presence and demeanor.

For Houston, this offseason was built around Stroud, who led the league in passing yards per game (274) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-5) while guiding the team to its first division title in four years. Much like Buffalo in 2020, the Texans wanted to add a proven playmaker to fortify any apprehension of regression following a postseason berth.

Allen’s gone on to become one of the league’s top quarterbacks after a pair of underwhelming seasons to start his career. Stroud is further along in his progression that the Bills’ gunslinger was entering Year 2, and could be a favorite to win league MVP later this year.

Diggs, who’s posted six 1,000-yard seasons since 2019, was a key element in locking Allen’s potential in Orchard Park. He won’t have to be the offensive top weapon in Houston, but rather a promising supporting cast member opposite Collins, Dell, Schultz, Joe Mixon and John Metchie III.

“Every situation is different. We evaluate everything case by case.”#Texans GM Nick Caserio on voiding the last three years of Stefon Diggs’ contract. pic.twitter.com/o3UdtW8n1u — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) April 18, 2024

“He’s been a great player in this league for a long time,” Ryans said Monday. “He is well-respected. He’s been a great teammate; he’s been a leader and a captain.

“He changes games for the teams he’s been a part of, and we’re anticipating the same thing for us.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire