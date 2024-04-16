C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. headline Texans playing in J.J. Watt’s charity softball game

J.J. Watt is bringing back his celebrity softball game and several current Houston Texans players will be looking to launch one out of Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Watt announced the rosters for the game on May 4, which will pit former Texans players against the current AFC South champions. Among those from the active roster include Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., newly-acquired Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Watt’s team, known as the “Texans Legends, features several standouts from the legendary roster of old, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing, Glover Quinn, Owen Daniels, and current head coach DeMeco Ryans, among others.

“Bias or no bias, these rosters are straight heat,” Watt posted on Instagram.

Watt, the Texans’ all-time leader in sacks (101), began the yearly spectacle in 2013, first at Minute Maid Park and later in Sugar Land. The game raised money for the J.J. Watt Foundation, whose mission is to provide funding for junior high school athletic programs to purchase uniforms and equipment.

After his release, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year put the game on a hiatus while playing with the Arizona Cardinals. After retiring last offseason, Watt wanted to bring back the game back to H-Town, making the announcement in October before being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor.

Since 2013, the foundation has provided more than $7 million in funding across 800-plus schools in the Greater Houston area.

Fans love the event, making a day of spending time with the Texans of old and now. It’s more than just a baseball game, but rather a full-fledged day filled with activities past the diamond.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. at Constellation Field and festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a home run derby. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and a postgame fireworks show will take place after the final out.

Who comes out on top? The only way to find out is to watch it live on Star Wars Day.

Here’s a list of every player participating from both teams.

Texans Legends (home team): J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, DeMeco Ryans, Brian Cushing, Shane Lechler, Johnathan Joseph, Antonio Smith, T.J. Yates, Kareem Jackson, Glover Quin, Owen Daniels, Kevin Walter.

Current Texans (visitor team): C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Will Anderson Jr., Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz, Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Jimmie Ward, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jon Weeks, Case Keenum and Jalen Pitre.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire