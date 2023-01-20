NHL trade rumors: Where Bruins stand in Bo Horvat sweepstakes as deadline nears

NHL trade rumors: Where Bruins stand in Bo Horvat sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bo Horvat is the most popular name in the rumor mill with the March 3 NHL trade deadline about six weeks away.

The Vancouver Canucks center is enjoying the best season of his career with 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 43 games. He is one goal shy of his previous career high set last season.

Horvat also is in the final year of his contract and able to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The ideal scenario for teams would be to acquire Horvat and sign him to an extension, but even as a rental, he has the potential to be an impact player for whichever contender acquires him (assuming he eventually gets dealt).

What's the latest on his future in Vancouver, and which teams might be involved? Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the situation on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast posted Friday.

"I think this has intensified this week. I don't know that it's going to happen for sure, but I believe some teams have stepped up and indicated they're serious," Friedman said. "We'll see it where it goes. I definitely heard that there were conversations. I believe, as we record this on Thursday night, and please understand things can change, but I believe the Canucks have not given anyone permission to talk to Horvat for an extension. Again, these situations are fluid, they can change. But nobody has denied to me that there's been some intensification.

"Who are we talking about here? I guarantee you I'm missing teams. ... I think Seattle is in it. I think Minnesota has been around it, but they can only do him as a rental. I think Boston has been around it, but it's not easy for them to do it."

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes were other teams Friedman and Marek brought up as potential fits.

Story continues

Why wouldn't it be easy for the Bruins to pull off a deal for Horvat? Friedman didn't go into specifics.

A few potential reasons -- and this is pure speculation on our part -- might include the salary cap, the quality of the Bruins' trade assets and what kind of return package the Canucks are seeking.

The Bruins are tight against the salary cap this season and likely will be next season, too. Signing Horvat to an extension won't be cheap. The quality of Boston's trade assets is worse than most other contenders. The Bruins have a very weak prospect pool and they don't have their own second-round pick in 2023 or 2024.

Reports indicate the Canucks are looking for a young center as part of a deal for Horvat. The Bruins don't have a young center with exciting upside at the NHL level. Prospects such as John Beecher and Brett Harrison have intriguing potential, but will either player develop into a top-six center? Probably not, although Harrison is having a very good season in the OHL.

Horvat, if signed long-term, would be an excellent fit for the Bruins. They need a young, top-six center to lead the post-Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci era, whenever that time comes.

But the Bruins don't need to make a blockbuster move for a top-six forward at the trade deadline. The area that should be fortified for the playoffs is the blue line. So if general manager Don Sweeney is going to swing for the fences, a top-four defenseman is the best target.