NHL releases full first-round playoff schedule. Here’s when Panthers and Lightning play

The NHL on Friday morning announced dates, times and TV coverage plans for all eight first-round matchups of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Florida Panthers vs the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers will host Games 1, 2, 5 (if necessary) and 7 (if necessary) at Amerant Bank Arena. Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

Game 1 of the Panthers’ opening-round matchup against the in-state rival Lightning had already been announced scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. puck drop on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, with the game being televised on ESPN nationally, but the league waited until after all eight opening-round playoff matchups were finalized following the conclusion of the regular season on Thursday to announce game times for the rest of the games.

Here is the full, game-by-game breakdown of the Panthers-Lightning series.

▪ Game 1: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN

▪ Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN 2

▪ Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Amalie Arena on TBS and HBO Max

▪ Game 4: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Amalie Arena on TBS, truTV and HBO Max

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): TBD on Monday, April 29 at Amerant Bank Arena

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): TBD on Wednesday, May 1 at Amalie Arena

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): TBD on Saturday, May 4 at Amerant Bank Arena

Florida and Tampa Bay faced off in the playoffs twice before, with the Lightning winning both of those series. Tampa Bay won in six games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and then swept Florida in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.

The Panthers, however, went 2-1-0 against the Lightning during the regular season.