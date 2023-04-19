Leafs get booed off the ice after nightmare start to 2023 postseason

Toronto's playoff demons returned in droves to start Game 1 as the Leafs found themselves down 3-0 after 20 minutes — and the home crowd let them have it. (Getty)

Plenty of prognosticators picked the Toronto Maple Leafs to finally overcome their first-round headaches by beating one of their tormentors, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The logic was sound enough, but there was also that nagging worry that we’ve all seen this movie before.

On that note, the first period of Game 1 began like a horror film for the Maple Leafs, and we’re not talking about one of those slow-building ones, either.

Leafs fans delivered a cascade of loud boos at the end of a first period as the Lightning generated a deflating 3-0 lead. That third goal happened with mere seconds remaining in the opening frame, as Nikita Kucherov buried one on the power play.

To an extent, Kucherov is going to do damage against just about any team, especially with the man advantage. It’s the larger body of work that translates to a disturbing start for Toronto.

Tough beginning to Game 1 for Leafs, Samsonov

If there was one undeniable on-paper advantage for Tampa Bay heading into this series — beyond history — it was in net. Unfortunately, Ilya Samsonov did little to ease those fears through 20 minutes.

But it wasn't all the netminder's fault. About a minute in, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare jammed in a rebound created by Corey Perry to make it 1-0. This is the sort of turnover you can’t afford against a proven, veteran team, as Zach Aston-Reese coughed one up and the Bolts took full advantage.

The most troubling goal Samsonov allowed was the 2-0 tally, as he gave up a juicy rebound from a Brandon Hagel shot, which Anthony Cirelli pounced on.

Add that Kucherov 3-0 goal and that’s about as bad a start as you could conjure for Toronto.

History isn’t on Toronto's side after laying in egg in the opening frame, as the Leafs are 0-15 all-time in the playoffs when trailing by 3 or more goals after the first period, according to Sportsnet Stats.