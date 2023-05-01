Report: Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter after dismal season

The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter, according to multiple reports.

Sutter oversaw an extremely difficult 2022-23 season for the Flames, who ended up missing the playoffs after many pegged them to be one of the top teams in the Pacific despite a major offseason shake up.

Sutter, now 64, was just a couple months away from his two-year, $8.6-million extension kicking in.

Darryl Sutter is out as head coach of the Calgary Flames. (Getty)

Interim general manager and president of hockey operations Don Maloney, however, said that “everything” would be reviewed at his introductory press conference following the firing of GM Brad Treliving two weeks ago.

