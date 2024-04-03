NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3

It's a bit busier of a Wednesday for the NHL than usual. There are five games on the schedule. That isn't exactly chock-a-block with action, but Wednesday is typically the light day of the week for the NHL. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, LOS vs. SEA ($35): Talbot was not able to sustain his early form when he was a Vezina favorite, but he still has a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage, and that's through 48 appearances. He's helped by the fact the Kings have only allowed 28.3 shots on net per game. The Kraken have only managed 28.7 shots on goal per contest, part of the reason why they are 29th in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Stuart Skinner, EDM at DAL ($26): Skinner has managed a 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last 13 games. This matchup could be a problem, though. You may have internalized the idea of the Oilers as a formidable opponent for a goalie, but the Stars have been even better on the season. Dallas has averaged 3.64 goals per game, which is top three in the NHL.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. NJD ($20): Trocheck just had a six-game point streak end, but it's all good. He has 75 points in 75 games, including 23 with the extra man. The Devils are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and even though they completely swapped in new goalies at the deadline, the fact they are in the bottom eight in GAA is still a positive for Trocheck. Also, the new goalies are Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen, so it's not like the Devils brought in Martin Brodeur.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nico Hischier, NJD at NYR ($22): The Devils being on the second leg of a back-to-back is to the benefit of the Rangers, but to the detriment of Devils like Hischier. Over his last 18 games, Igor Shesterkin has a 2.26 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Rangers also have the fourth-ranked penalty kill for good measure.

WING

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. VAN ($23): Schmaltz has tallied two points in each of his last three games. Can he make it four? Possibly! The Canucks are another team on the road for the second day of a back-to-back. Casey DeSmith started Tuesday, and Thatcher Demko is injured. That means unproven youngster Arthur Silovs, who has made one NHL start this season, likely in goal for Vancouver.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. TAM ($18): It took Bertuzzi a bit to get into the groove with the Maple Leafs, but now he has 19 goals and 19 assists on the campaign. A big part of that is his nine points in his last nine games. The visiting Lightning will likely be starting Andrei Vasilevskiy in net, and he surprisingly has a .900 save percentage on the year.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jared McCann, SEA at LOS ($22): McCann has been the best offensive player for the Kraken again, tallying 28 goals and to go with 31 assists. Will he score on Talbot, though, given that he has a .926 save percentage of his last 15 outings? Don't expect much from McCann on the power play, either, as the Kings have the second-ranked penalty kill.

Brandon Hagel, TAM at TOR ($19): Hagel may not be a star, but he has 67 points in 74 games. However, Ilya Samsonov has a 2.52 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last nine outings. While the Maple Leafs have a below-average penalty kill, Hagel isn't likely to take advantage of that. He's averaged a mere 1:12 per game with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at DAL ($28): Ekholm is not usually thought of for his offensive acumen, but he's been as hot as any defenseman recently. Over his last 10 games he has 15 points and 33 shots on net, and he's on a five-game point streak. Jake Oettinger, like Vasilevskiy, has had a tough year. He has a 2.87 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Victor Hedman, TAM at TOR ($20): Here's a guy from the Lightning power play I would roster! Hedman has averaged 3:25 per game with the extra man and tallied 28 power-play points in 71 games. Thus, for the Swedish defenseman, facing a below-average penalty kill could pan out.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Luke Hughes, NJD at NYR ($19): Rookie Hughes has done a solid impression of his older brother Quinn by being a weapon on the power play. He's tallied 23 of his 42 points with the extra man. However, the Devils are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and also the Rangers have the fourth-ranked penalty kill for good measure.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. EDM ($17): Harley has 15 goals this season, but the sequencing of those goals matters here. He only has one goal in his last 20 games. With Miro Heiskanen around, Harley also don't play a ton with the extra man. I'd avoid Skinner in net, but he does have a 2.34 GAA over his last 13 outings, so I'd avoid Harley as well.