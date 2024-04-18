NHL Board of Governors to vote on Coyotes move to Utah this afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Hockey League’s Board of Governors is set to vote on whether or not to allow the Arizona Coyotes to move to Utah — and the vote is expected to be positive.

The board will convene today at 1 p.m. MT, and according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the call will only have one governor per team on the call. There are a total of 32 teams in the NHL.

ESPN has reported that the current deal would cost Utah Jazz Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith up to $1.3 billion, with $1 billion going to current Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo. The remainder of the money would be split among NHL owners as a “relocation fee.”

Meruelo, meanwhile, will reportedly keep the Coyotes name and will basically have first dibs on an expansion team to resuscitate the team if he can get a proper venue built for them in the next five years. The Hockey News reports that Meruelo would remain on the NHL’s Board of Governors either way.

Meruelo will reportedly sell the Coyotes to the NHL, which would then sell the team to the Smiths, according to ESPN.

That means that while Utah would get the Coyotes’ players and staff, they won’t actually get the Coyotes’ name or logo. There has not been any official word on how the team would be rebranded.

TSN Hockey Insider’s Darren Dreger tweeted earlier today that Ryan Smith is expected to meet with the Coyotes’ staff and players this afternoon in Phoenix, Ariz. after the deal’s approval.

On April 15, the NHL’s Executive Board approved the deal, paving the way for today’s meeting with the Board of Governors.

