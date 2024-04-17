NHL announces date, time for Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the upcoming Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, but the NHL has announced the game won’t be played in its usual New Year’s Day slot.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the game will take place on Dec. 31, 2024, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. Central time.

The game will mark the second time the Blackhawks have hosted the Winter Classic at Wrigley, and this time their opponent will be the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues and Blackhawks played in the 2017 Winter Classic at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, with the Blues taking home the victory in that game.

In fact, the Blackhawks have played in a league-high six outdoor games, posting a record of 1-5. Their lone win came in the 2014 Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field. They also have recorded losses at Wrigley Field (2009), Nationals Park (2015), TCF Bank Stadium (2016), and Notre Dame Stadium (2019).

The NHL will also host an outdoor game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, with the Red Wings and Blue Jackets battling at the home of the Ohio State University football team.

