NFL's Week 14 previews for Sunday's games
Here’s a look at the Week 14 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times are Eastern.
Scroll to continue with content
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m., NBC
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Titans’ Derrick Henry obliterates Jags on historic 99-yard TD run
• Robinson: Huge payday on horizon for Dak Prescott
• Report: 2 ex-MLB players killed in car crash in Venezuela
• Passan: Indians look to deal SP Trevor Bauer or Corey Kluber