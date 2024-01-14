NFL wild-card weekend watchability: Ranking remaining 4 games by which we're looking forward to most

Not everyone is going to be able to gorge on the remaining four playoff games over the next two days on NFL wild-card weekend. What a shame.

For those who might have to skip a game or two, we're here to guide your decisions. If you are being guilted into finally getting all those chores done this holiday, you don't want to miss an instant classic.

Here are the four remaining wild-card games, ranked by the watchability of each. (Saturday's Texans-Browns playoff game was initially ranked fifth and Chiefs-Dolphins was second out of the total six postseason games on wild-card weekend).

Weather became a factor Saturday as the approach of a massive snowstorm forced officials to postpone this wild-card game to Monday afternoon. It was originally scheduled to be played Sunday, the first of the league's tripleheader.

Before the unprecedented move, entering this weekend the Bills were 10-point favorites and the total for the game was 36.5. The total was low because of the weather forecast.

The conditions will be a spectacle. We can all envision a lot of short punts as both teams struggle to throw the ball, and the much more talented Bills grinding out a win that you'll be challenged to remember one on-field highlight. We'll hold out hope for safe conditions for residents and fans, and a competitive game, even though that seems unlikely.

It's a classic, historic matchup. It just might not be competitive. The Cowboys are incredible at home, and the Packers barely made the playoffs. It was a great accomplishment for the Packers to make the postseason at all as they transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, but that doesn't mean they'll hang around long.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys face the Packers in their playoff opener. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There is plenty of intrigue if the Cowboys lose. Dallas fans will lose their minds. They'll want head coach Mike McCarthy fired immediately and QB Dak Prescott run out of town, too. But most likely it'll just be a boring Cowboys win. If they lose, you'll absolutely hear all about it afterward.

This game might not be pretty, but it's got some intrigue because of the Eagles and their incredible collapse late in the season. Adding to their drama, star wideout A.J. Brown was reportedly ruled out with a knee injury.

The Eagles were 10-1 at one point and then lost five of their last six. They lost to bad teams. They got blown out. They got blown out by a bad team when they were embarrassed by the New York Giants in the regular-season finale. What would a first-round exit do for the future of the franchise? We can be sure that Philly won't be happy. Or quiet about it.

The Buccaneers are a fairly fun team with Baker Mayfield's redemption story and Mike Evans' playmaking ability. But if you're tuning in, it's for the possibility of watching Philly burn.

This is the highlight of the weekend. We have Jared Goff going against the team that traded him, and Matthew Stafford going against the team that traded him. How about that? Detroit's crowd should be cranked up to 11 for the team's first playoff game ever at Ford Field. Dan Campbell is always entertaining. Rams receiver Puka Nacua is coming off a regular season in which he set rookie records for receptions and yards. And the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Rams' Cooper Kupp might argue he's the third-best receiver in the game.

There's plenty of intrigue and there should be a lot of yards and points, too. If you can only watch one game on wild-card weekend, we all pity you, but this is the one you should make appointment viewing.