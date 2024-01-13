NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: Eagles WR A.J. Brown reportedly out vs. Buccaneers
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Wild Card Weekend
The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild-card matchups.
The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with some mixed injury news ahead of their game Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. DeVonta Smith was a full participant at practice on Thurday after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand in the loss to the Giants, said his recovery is "progressing in the right way."
There was good news Friday for Hurts. He was spotted making throws during practice.
Jalen Hurts is making all the throws in warmups today pic.twitter.com/gYZoSPp7CT
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 12, 2024
However, wide receiver A.J. Brown is reportedly out for Monday night's matchup. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown could return for the Divisional round if the Eagles beat the Buccaneers but he's out for the first round. Brown suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Giants.
Meanwhile, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I’ll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn’t happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."
Here is the rest of the NFL wild-card weekend injury report.
No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Houston Texans
NRG Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC
HOUSTON TEXANS
DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): questionable
FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable
WR Noah Brown (back): questionable
DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable
DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): questionable
DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder): questionable
WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable
DE Jerry Hughes (ankle): OUT
CLEVELAND BROWNS
CB Mike Ford (calf): questionable
RB Pierre Strong (back): questionable
S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee): questionable
S Grant Delpit (groin): OUT
K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring): OUT
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): OUT
No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs
Arrowhead Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | Peacock
MIAMI DOLPHINS
S DeShone Elliott (calf): questionable
S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable
RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (foot): OUT
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR Justyn Ross (hamstring): questionable
WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): questionable
T Wanya Morris (concussion): OUT
No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium | Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
BUFFALO BILLS
LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder): questionable
CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable
S Taylor Rapp (calf): OUT
WR Gabe Davis (knee): OUT
No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. No. 2 Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox
GREEN BAY PACKERS
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle): questionable
RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck): doubtful
DALLAS COWBOYS
QB Cooper Rush (illness): questionable
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions
Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC
DETROIT LIONS
TE Sam LaPorta (knee): questionable
DE John Cominsky (illness): questionable
WR Kalif Raymond (knee): OUT
CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee): OUT
LB James Houston (ankle): OUT
TE James Mitchell (hand): OUT
LOS ANGELES RAMS
OL Kevin Dotson (shoulder): questionable
TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): questionable
OL Joe Noteboom (foot): questionable
DB Jordan Fuller (ankle): questionable
LB Troy Reeder (knee): questionable
No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WR Britain Covey (groin): limited
QB Jalen Hurts (right finger): limited
S Reed Blankenship (groin): DNP
WR A.J. Brown (knee): DNP
S Sydney Brown (knee): DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee): limited
LB K.J. Britt (calf): DNP
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs): DNP
T Tristan Wirfs (illness): DNP