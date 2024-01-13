NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: Eagles WR A.J. Brown reportedly out vs. Buccaneers

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Wild Card Weekend

The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild-card matchups.

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with some mixed injury news ahead of their game Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. DeVonta Smith was a full participant at practice on Thurday after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand in the loss to the Giants, said his recovery is "progressing in the right way."

There was good news Friday for Hurts. He was spotted making throws during practice.

Jalen Hurts is making all the throws in warmups today pic.twitter.com/gYZoSPp7CT — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 12, 2024

However, wide receiver A.J. Brown is reportedly out for Monday night's matchup. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown could return for the Divisional round if the Eagles beat the Buccaneers but he's out for the first round. Brown suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Giants.

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn’t happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."

Here is the rest of the NFL wild-card weekend injury report.

NRG Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

HOUSTON TEXANS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

CB Mike Ford (calf): questionable

RB Pierre Strong (back): questionable

S Juan Thornhill (calf): questionable

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/knee): questionable

S Grant Delpit (groin): OUT

K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring): OUT

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): OUT

Arrowhead Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. | Peacock

MIAMI DOLPHINS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Highmark Stadium | Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

BUFFALO BILLS

AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle): questionable

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck): doubtful

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Cooper Rush (illness): questionable

Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC

DETROIT LIONS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Britain Covey (groin): limited

QB Jalen Hurts (right finger): limited

S Reed Blankenship (groin): DNP

WR A.J. Brown (knee): DNP

S Sydney Brown (knee): DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS