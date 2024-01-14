NFL Wild Card Saturday: Dolphins vs. Chiefs scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Chiefs players including Patrick Mahomes get ready to brave the Dolphins and the cold. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Here's one thing we know about this playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs: it's cold.

Not just regular cold. Frigid cold. Penguins wearing parkas cold. Not a great environment for human football players to perform their best.

And each team needs some level of best to make it to the next round. The Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa to show up and be the top tier quarterback he's capable of being. They need Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, who have been sidelined with injuries, to perform well in concert with Tyreek Hill, who also needs to have a big game.

The Chiefs need to cut down on the drops and mistakes, especially from their receivers (which was also true in the regular season). The Chiefs also need tight end Travis Kelce to become a stud again, a level of play that has eluded him lately.

It will be hard for any of this to happen in the bitter cold. Until the NFL can control the weather (they've probably been working on that for years in a secret lab), the players and coaches will have to make it work.

