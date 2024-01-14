Advertisement
NFL Wild Card Saturday: Dolphins vs. Chiefs scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
Chiefs players including Patrick Mahomes get ready to brave the Dolphins and the cold. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Here's one thing we know about this playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs: it's cold.

Not just regular cold. Frigid cold. Penguins wearing parkas cold. Not a great environment for human football players to perform their best.

And each team needs some level of best to make it to the next round. The Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa to show up and be the top tier quarterback he's capable of being. They need Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, who have been sidelined with injuries, to perform well in concert with Tyreek Hill, who also needs to have a big game.

The Chiefs need to cut down on the drops and mistakes, especially from their receivers (which was also true in the regular season). The Chiefs also need tight end Travis Kelce to become a stud again, a level of play that has eluded him lately.

It will be hard for any of this to happen in the bitter cold. Until the NFL can control the weather (they've probably been working on that for years in a secret lab), the players and coaches will have to make it work.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Saturday.

    Jason Owens

  • Dolphins open with a three-and-out, with two ineffective runs, a false start and a shallow pass that finishes well short. Chiefs will get good field position with the ball on their own 43-yard line.

  • Jason Owens

    The Chiefs open strong in the cold. Patrick Mahomes finds Rashee Rice for an 11-yard touchdown to cap a 69-yard opening drive. Kansas City leads, 7-0 early in the first.

  • Jason Owens

    Taylor Swift, meanwhile, gets an icy view from an Arrowhead Stadium box.

  • Jason Owens

    The weather's not scaring the Chiefs away from their pass game. They open with three straight passes including a third-and-10 conversion from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

  • Jason Owens

    Miami won the toss and will defer. The Chiefs have the ball first with a kickoff windchill at -27 degrees. Stay warm, Kansas City.

  • Jason Owens

    Another angle: Yep, still cold.

  • Jason Owens

    This does not look pleasant:

  • Jason Owens

    Some Dolphins players including De'Von Achane opting to go without sleeves:

  • Jason Owens

    They're gonna do their best to keep the field as playable as possible in frigid conditions. Tackles are gonna hurt tonight.

  • Jason Owens

    The Kansas City temperature is -3 degrees as we approach kickoff with the windchill projected a -24 degrees for the start of the game.

  • Jason Owens

    Taylor Swift has arrived, appropriately bundled up.

  • Jason Owens

    Dolphins inactives: As expected, Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard will not play.

  • Jason Owens

    Chiefs inactives are in, with wide receiver Kadarius Toney among them: