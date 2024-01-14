Jason Owens
NFL Wild Card Saturday: Chiefs roll past Dolphins in frigid conditions, advance to divisional round
The Miami Dolphins were no match for the cold or the Kansas City Chiefs.
Playing in sub-zero temperatures, the Chiefs rolled to a 26-7 win over the Dolphins in a wild-card game against the the Dolphins.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns while Rashee Rice had a postseason breakout with eight catches for 130 yards and a score. Miami managed just 264 yards while struggling to move the ball in the brutal cold.
Kansas City advances to the divisional round, where it will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Houston Texans. Miami's season is over.
And yes, Taylor Swift was there.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins watch one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history fizzle out with three straight losses: a shellacking against the Ravens, a heartbreaker against the Bills and a frigid beating against the Chiefs. They had injuries, but they'll finish the 2023-24 season without a single win over a team with a record above .500.
Chiefs get the 26-7 win to advance to the AFC divisional round. They will have to wait until Monday to find out their opponent, though, due to the delay of the Bills game to Monday. If the Bills win, the Chiefs will face them in Buffalo. If the Steelers win, the Chiefs get the Texans in Kansas City.
Chiefs fumble, Miami recovers, 1:08 left, end still approaching soon.
Alas, a third fourth-down attempt falls incomplete. Time to log off Peacock unless you really want to see some Chiefs celebrations.
A second fourth-down conversion! They still need 19 points in four minutes.
Dolphins driving again, just converted a 4th-and-6 with 4:21 remaining. Time is not their friend.
The Chiefs and their people are having a good time.
They don't get it. Chiefs ball at their own 22 and this one is just about over.
Trent McDuffie just crushed Tyreek Hill on a screen. Dolphins now facing 4th-and-16.
Dolphins avoid disaster on a bizarre play. Tua Tagovailoa tried to throw what looked like a backwards pass, but the ball hit a helmet on the way out and bounced out of bounds before the Chiefs could recover. It was initially ruled a fumble, but the Dolphins successfully challenged to make it an (incomplete) forward pass.
And then Tua Tagovailoa connects with Cedric Wilson for their first third-down conversion of the game.
Wheels beginning to fall off for the Dolphins. They take a delay of game penalty to turn a 3rd-and-6 into 3rd-and-11.
Mahomes gets pressured and throws it away. Chiefs settle for a 28-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to go up 10-0.
First quarter ends with the Chiefs up 7-0 and facing a 3rd-and-6 at the Dolphins' 10-yard line. Big play coming up to open the second quarter.
Chiefs win the challenge. First down in the red zone.
Andy Reid drops the challenge flag, here we go.
And now Rashee Rice falls just short on third down. Chiefs line up to go for it, then call timeout as the play clock ticks down. Replay is showing that a challenge on the spot would probably go well for the Chiefs.
OOF. Mahomes finds a wide-open Travis Kelce 10 yards in front of the end zone but the pass slips right between his hands.
Dolphins CB Eli Apple is down with an injury. Not what an already shorthanded defense needed in a 7-0 hole.
Isiah Pacheco is still running angry. He's up to 51 yards on six rushes. Tackling him at -4 degrees doesn't look fun.
INTERCEPTION
Tua Tagovailoa sails a pass too high and it reaches Mike Edwards in the Kansas City secondary. Chiefs take over at their own 42. They have definitely looked more comfortable in this weather so far.
Tua Tagovailoa just matched his longest run of the year, at nine yards. The Chiefs bit on a fake toss and left him enough room for a first down.
Mahomes had Mecole Hardman open and way deep, but the wind was not his friend there. It falls just incomplete and the Chiefs are punting right back.
Dolphins open with a three-and-out, with two ineffective runs, a false start and a shallow pass that finishes well short. Chiefs will get good field position with the ball on their own 43-yard line.