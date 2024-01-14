NFL Wild Card Saturday: Chiefs roll past Dolphins in frigid conditions, advance to divisional round

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are moving on to the divisional round. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Miami Dolphins were no match for the cold or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playing in sub-zero temperatures, the Chiefs rolled to a 26-7 win over the Dolphins in a wild-card game against the the Dolphins.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns while Rashee Rice had a postseason breakout with eight catches for 130 yards and a score. Miami managed just 264 yards while struggling to move the ball in the brutal cold.

Kansas City advances to the divisional round, where it will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Houston Texans. Miami's season is over.