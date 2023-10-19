NFL Week 7 picks: Will Chargers upset Chiefs? Can Dolphins beat Eagles on the road?

Sam Farmer picks logo (orange) (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-8 (.467); season 53-40 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-9-1 (.357); season 42-50-1 (.457). Off: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, Titans. All times Pacific.

Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon during a game in Jacksonville, Fla. (Alex Menendez / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Saints by 1½. O/U: 39½.

A lot hinges on the health of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If he plays and he’s himself, Jacksonville is in good shape. The Saints are 1-3 in their last four, and the win was over sad-sack New England.

Prediction: Jaguars 26, Saints 17

Bills (4-2) at Patriots (1-5)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) celebrates during the second half against the New York Giants in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Bills by 8½. O/U: 40½.

There’s no hiding it, the Patriots are terrible. After all those beatdowns over the years, the Bills are going to exact some revenge. The Bills narrowly beat the Giants, but this will be more convincing.

Prediction: Bills 34, Patriots 10

Lions (5-1) at Ravens (4-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 42½.

Even though they’re banged up, the Lions are rolling, one of the three best teams in the NFC. QB Jared Goff is playing terrific and has a host of weapons. The Ravens have been decent but nothing special.

Prediction: Lions 27, Ravens 20

Raiders (3-3) at Bears (1-5)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer runs against the New England Patriots during a game in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 42½.

The Bears’ Justin Fields has a bad thumb and is unlikely to play, putting Tyson Bagent under center. The Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo has a bad back but should play and has the better offense to win this matchup on the road.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Bears 20

Browns (3-2) at Colts (3-3)

Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) throws the ball during a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Browns by 1½. O/U: 39½.

The Browns have a stifling defense as evidenced by their upset of San Francisco last Sunday. Quarterback Gardner Minshew didn’t look very good for the Colts in their loss to Jacksonville.

Prediction: Browns 24, Colts 14

Commanders (3-3) at Giants (1-5)

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller lines up during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Commanders by 2. O/U: 39½.

Quarterback Sam Howell is playing pretty well for the Commanders. The Washington defense is disappointing, but do the Giants have enough firepower to take full advantage of that? Close NFC East game.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 20

Falcons (3-3) at Buccaneers (3-2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in Tampa, Fla. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 2½. O/U: 38½.

Atlanta is decent offensively, but the running game is going to be slowed by that Tampa Bay defense. Both teams are inconsistent and unpredictable. Tampa Bay holds on at home.

Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 17

Steelers (3-2) at Rams (3-3)

Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 43½.

The Rams are focused on limiting damage by linebacker T.J. Watt. They won’t have running back Kyren Williams, which hurts. The focus is on Pittsburgh’s anemic offense versus the Rams’ stingy defense.

Prediction: Rams 23, Steelers 18

Cardinals (1-5) at Seahawks (3-2)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 7½. O/U: 44½.

The Cardinals play hard and often get off to strong starts, but they’ve come back to earth. Seattle is surprisingly solid and probably should have won at Cincinnati last week.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17

Chargers (2-3) at Chiefs (5-1)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs in for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 47½.

The Chiefs aren’t as potent on offense as they’ve been in recent years, but their defense is significantly better. The Chargers have proven they can win at Kansas City, but not this time.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 21

Packers (2-3) at Broncos (1-5)

Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford plays against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 1½. O/U: 45.

Green Bay had a week off and should be relatively fresh and healthy. The Packers should be able to get their ground game going, taking pressure off QB Jordan Love. The Broncos are struggling.

Prediction: Packers 23, Broncos 17

Dolphins (5-1) at Eagles (5-1)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball as he warms up during a game against the Carolina Panthers in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Eagles by 2. O/U: 51½.

Maybe the best matchup of the season so far. The Eagles had been winning ugly, then got caught by the Jets. The Dolphins aren’t going to try to run up the middle, instead getting that speed on the edge.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Eagles 24

49ers (5-1) at Vikings (2-4)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to throw the ball against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 44.

The 49ers will bounce back after their loss at Cleveland and have an extra day to get healthy. They just have too much for the Vikings, who are without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Vikings 17

