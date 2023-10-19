NFL Week 7 picks: Will Chargers upset Chiefs? Can Dolphins beat Eagles on the road?
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-8 (.467); season 53-40 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-9-1 (.357); season 42-50-1 (.457). Off: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, Titans. All times Pacific.
Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Line: Saints by 1½. O/U: 39½.
A lot hinges on the health of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If he plays and he’s himself, Jacksonville is in good shape. The Saints are 1-3 in their last four, and the win was over sad-sack New England.
Prediction: Jaguars 26, Saints 17
Bills (4-2) at Patriots (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Bills by 8½. O/U: 40½.
There’s no hiding it, the Patriots are terrible. After all those beatdowns over the years, the Bills are going to exact some revenge. The Bills narrowly beat the Giants, but this will be more convincing.
Prediction: Bills 34, Patriots 10
Lions (5-1) at Ravens (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 42½.
Even though they’re banged up, the Lions are rolling, one of the three best teams in the NFC. QB Jared Goff is playing terrific and has a host of weapons. The Ravens have been decent but nothing special.
Prediction: Lions 27, Ravens 20
Raiders (3-3) at Bears (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 42½.
The Bears’ Justin Fields has a bad thumb and is unlikely to play, putting Tyson Bagent under center. The Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo has a bad back but should play and has the better offense to win this matchup on the road.
Prediction: Raiders 24, Bears 20
Browns (3-2) at Colts (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Browns by 1½. O/U: 39½.
The Browns have a stifling defense as evidenced by their upset of San Francisco last Sunday. Quarterback Gardner Minshew didn’t look very good for the Colts in their loss to Jacksonville.
Prediction: Browns 24, Colts 14
Commanders (3-3) at Giants (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Commanders by 2. O/U: 39½.
Quarterback Sam Howell is playing pretty well for the Commanders. The Washington defense is disappointing, but do the Giants have enough firepower to take full advantage of that? Close NFC East game.
Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 20
Falcons (3-3) at Buccaneers (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Buccaneers by 2½. O/U: 38½.
Atlanta is decent offensively, but the running game is going to be slowed by that Tampa Bay defense. Both teams are inconsistent and unpredictable. Tampa Bay holds on at home.
Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 17
Steelers (3-2) at Rams (3-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 43½.
The Rams are focused on limiting damage by linebacker T.J. Watt. They won’t have running back Kyren Williams, which hurts. The focus is on Pittsburgh’s anemic offense versus the Rams’ stingy defense.
Prediction: Rams 23, Steelers 18
Cardinals (1-5) at Seahawks (3-2)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Seahawks by 7½. O/U: 44½.
The Cardinals play hard and often get off to strong starts, but they’ve come back to earth. Seattle is surprisingly solid and probably should have won at Cincinnati last week.
Prediction: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17
Chargers (2-3) at Chiefs (5-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 47½.
The Chiefs aren’t as potent on offense as they’ve been in recent years, but their defense is significantly better. The Chargers have proven they can win at Kansas City, but not this time.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 21
Packers (2-3) at Broncos (1-5)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Packers by 1½. O/U: 45.
Green Bay had a week off and should be relatively fresh and healthy. The Packers should be able to get their ground game going, taking pressure off QB Jordan Love. The Broncos are struggling.
Prediction: Packers 23, Broncos 17
Dolphins (5-1) at Eagles (5-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4
Line: Eagles by 2. O/U: 51½.
Maybe the best matchup of the season so far. The Eagles had been winning ugly, then got caught by the Jets. The Dolphins aren’t going to try to run up the middle, instead getting that speed on the edge.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Eagles 24
49ers (5-1) at Vikings (2-4)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 44.
The 49ers will bounce back after their loss at Cleveland and have an extra day to get healthy. They just have too much for the Vikings, who are without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Vikings 17
