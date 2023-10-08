NFL Week 5 Sunday late slate live blog: Vikings trying to rally past Chiefs
The Minnesota Vikings are desperately trying to avoid a 1-4 start, and to do so would mean rallying past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter.
Can Kirk Cousins and the Vikings pull it off? Follow along as Yahoo sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries from Sunday's late slate of NFL games.
Jets win one 'for Hackett' over Sean Payton, Broncos: 'F*** him and f*** them'
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Vikings fall to 1-4 with loss to Chiefs and Kirk Cousins era might be coming to a quiet end
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.