NFL Week 4 picks: Will Dolphins, Eagles remain undefeated? Dolphins-Bills a classic

Los Angeles Times NFL writer, Sam Farmer examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563); season 27-21 (.563). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 23-25 (.479). All times Pacific.

Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during a game in Detroit on Sept. 24. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Lions by 1½. O/U: 45½.

Green Bay’s defense is pretty good and the Packers aren’t turning over the ball, but the Lions are a more well-rounded team and more explosive. QB Jared Goff keeps it going at Lambeau Field.

Prediction: Lions 24, Packers 20

Falcons (2-1) vs. Jaguars (1-2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN+, Disney+ (at London)

Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 43½.

The Falcons are running the ball and stopping the run. They aren’t throwing it a ton and aren’t loaded with firepower. The Jaguars have the air attack to make you pay for committing to stop the run.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Falcons 21

Rams (1-2) at Colts (2-1)

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) and safety Quentin Lake (37) celebrate an interception in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Colts by 1½. O/U: 46½.

Things fell apart for the Rams on Monday night, and that patchwork offensive line is a worry. But they’re capable of going into Indianapolis and winning, particularly against a lightly seasoned rookie QB.

Prediction: Rams 21, Colts 17

Dolphins (3-0) at Bills (2-1)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the ball to running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 3. O/U: 53½.

Great matchup. The Bills are excellent and you never can count out Josh Allen, but the Dolphins are the best team in the NFL. They put up 70 points last week without receiver Jaylen Waddle. So much speed.

Prediction: Dolphins 35, Bills 31

Vikings (0-3) at Panthers (0-3)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before a game against the Chargers on Sept. 24 in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Vikings by 3½. O/U: 45½.

The Panthers were better with Andy Dalton at quarterback last week and their defense is decent. But Minnesota’s offense is going to put up 23 or more points even against good defenses.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Panthers 23

Broncos (0-3) at Bears (0-3)

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key runs onto the field before the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 24 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 3½. O/U: 46.

The Broncos were thoroughly embarrassed by the Dolphins, so heaven help the team that goes up against coach Sean Payton the next week. Chicago needs tons of help anyway. The Bears are brutal.

Prediction: Broncos 28, Bears 17

Ravens (2-1) at Browns (2-1)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) is pursued by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during a game on Sept. 24 in Cleveland. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Browns by 2½. O/U: 40½.

The Browns realized their potential on defense last Sunday, holding Tennessee to a field goal. The Ravens are solid and well coached but they’re already beat up. Divisional games tend to be close.

Prediction: Browns 23, Ravens 20

Steelers (2-1) at Texans (1-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett rolls out during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 41½.

The Texans are playing hard and are getting promising play from rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Pittsburgh’s defense is vulnerable and its offense tends to struggle, but the Steelers keep hitting big plays.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Texans 16

Buccaneers (2-1) at Saints (2-1)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs past Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine (35) during a game on Sept. 24 in Green Bay, Wisc. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 40½.

With Saints QB Derek Carr hurt, Jameis Winston could face his former team. Running back Alvin Kamara returns from his three-game suspension. Tampa Bay’s secondary is banged up and rotating in some no-name players.

Prediction: Saints 27, Buccaneers 21

Commanders (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs after a catch in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 8½. O/U: 44½.

The Eagles aren’t as good at safety or linebacker as last season, but that defensive line is a brick wall. On offense, this combo of Kelce (Jason) and Swift (D’Andre) is just too much.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 20

Bengals (1-2) at Titans (1-2)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his touchdown with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Tee Higgins (5) in the second half against the Rams on Monday. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 2½. O/U: 40½.

That Bengals’ defensive front punished Matthew Stafford in beating the Rams, so the Titans will have their hands full trying to stop that flood. QB Joe Burrow isn’t himself but he’s still really good.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 20

Raiders (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) celebrates after catching a one-yard touchdown pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 24 in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Chargers by 5½. O/U: 48½.

The Chargers don’t have receiver Mike Williams, but they’ve survived that before. Keenan Allen was unstoppable at Minnesota. The Raiders will have the crowd, but the Chargers are better.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 23

Cardinals (1-2) at 49ers (3-0)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) reacts on his interception with linebacker Oren Burks (48) and safety George Odum (30). (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: 49ers by 14. O/U: 43½.

It’s wild that Arizona could be 3-0 right now — coulda, woulda, shoulda — but the Cardinals are playing over their heads. It’s back to reality in the Bay Area, though, as the 49ers are outstanding.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17

Patriots (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half on Sept. 24 in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cowboys by 6½. O/U: 43½.

As with Denver, Dallas was embarrassed last week. This figures to be a fairly low-scoring game, considering the defenses. But QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have the edge at home.

Prediction: Cowboys 23, Patriots 18

Chiefs (2-1) at Jets (1-2)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Chiefs by 9½. O/U: 42½.

The Chiefs keep it rolling. They have the best player in the game at quarterback, and getting Chris Jones back was huge for that defense. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is going to be under siege all night.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jets 13

Seahawks (2-1) at Giants (1-2)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during a game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 24 in Seattle. (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Giants by 1½. O/U: 46½.

The Seahawks have scored 37 in back-to-back weeks and the Giants have given up at least 28 in each of their three games. QB Geno Smith and Seattle keep it rolling against a vulnerable New York defense.

Prediction: Seahawks 34, Giants 27

