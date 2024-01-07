Advertisement
NFL Week 18 Saturday: Texans vs. Colts score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as he is pursued by Denzel Perryman #6 of the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

No game in NFL Week 18 carries more clear consequences than the Houston Texans' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The winner makes the playoffs. The loser's season is over.

Both teams' record currently stand at 9-7, two thirds of a three-way tie atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars can clinch the division with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, otherwise the winner of Texans-Colts will take the division as well.

The Texans enter the game as slight favorites, mostly thanks to the presence of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who currently rooms as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick has looked electric all season, but missed two games last month with a concussion.

The Colts were supposed to have their own rookie quarterback leading the way with No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson, but he's been out since October. Gardner Minshew has led the team since then, with wins in six of their last eight games.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from Saturday's game.

  • Even if they make it, this is very bad for the Steelers.

  • Again, the Steelers now need one of the following:

    • Bills loss

    • Jaguars loss/tie

    • Colts-Texans tie

    Their best shot among those will probably be the Jaguars, who play on the road against the Titans tomorrow. The Bills are favored against a banged up Dolphins team.

  • Steelers recover the kick and that will do it. Steelers win 17-10 in a sloppy, rain-soaked slugfest.

    Ravens will finish the season 13-4, the Steelers 10-7. Now they have about three games to watch to see if their season will continue.

  • Justin Tucker makes his 29th straight field goal against the Steelers, this time from 36 yards.

    17-10 Steelers. We'll now head to the onside kick with 16 seconds remaining.

  • Huntley sacked at 3rd and 5. That should just about do it, though the Ravens are now going for a field goal, which the Steelers ice. 19 seconds remaining.

  • Worth noting the Ravens have no timeouts left. They've been getting tackled in-bounds a lot.

  • Huntley scrambles to convert a 4th and 1 at the two-minute warning. Ravens have it at the Pittsburgh 36 and still need a lot of things to go their way.

  • Ravens are moving the ball, at least.

  • Assuming the Steelers hold on, they'll only need one of a Bills loss, a Jaguars loss or a Colts/Texans tie to reach the playoffs. T.J. Watt's health still looms large, though.

  • Steelers get stopped at the goal line but kick a field goal to go up 17-7 with 3:11 remaining. The Ravens will now likely need an onside kick in addition to two scores. Given how little this game matters to them, they might not push too hard.

  • Najee Harris has 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries today. The most important weapon when neither team can pass like they want.

  • TURNOVER

    Gus Edwards fumbles on a run up the middle and it will be Steelers ball with 7:14 to play. There have been EIGHT fumbles in this rainy game: six by the Steelers, two by the Ravens. Both have turned it over twice.

  • Ravens will get the ball back after a Steelers three-and-out. Big, big drive coming up in a game that does not matter for them.

  • Hoo boy, Jaylen Warren gets stuffed up the middle then fumbles, but Steelers recover. Ravens signaled they had it.

  • Broadcast notes Steelers have won 17 games in a row after holding a lead in the fourth quarter. They're currently in a solid position to keep that going with less than 10 minutes left.

  • This game is getting pretty physical and the refs are holding onto their flags. Ravens seemed to get away with a hold on Alex Highsmith, then the Steelers get pretty physical on a third-down pass.

    Steelers ball at their own 43 after a good return by Calvin Austin. Still 14-7 Pittsburgh.

  • Ravens free safety Marcus Williams looked way out of position there. Johnson was ahead of CB Rock Ya-Sin and Williams jumped in front of him, but misjudged the pass and left nothing but grass ahead of Johnson.

  • TOUCHDOWN STEELERS.

    Mason Rudolph hits Diontae Johnson on a crossing route and there's no Ravens defender to stop him from taking it to the house for a 71-yard touchdown. One of these offenses needed a break and the Steelers just got theirs on the first play of the fourth quarter.

  • Bad news for Pittsburgh.

  • We're headed to the fourth quarter still tied 7-7. Steelers are currently facing 3rd-and-4 in their own territory.

  • The Ravens' primary goal for this game is basically "don't get injured," but you can't sit every good player.

  • Ravens have two players down after that play: Geno Stone and Del'Shawn Phillips.

  • George Pickens get his first touch of the game ... on a jet sweep. He gets the first down on 3rd-and-1.

  • T.J. Watt is now limping toward the locker room.

  • Ravens drive stalls out from there. You should never expect a game to end in a tie, but it's becoming pretty clear one of these offenses is going to need a huge break. Neither team can string together a drive past midfield right now.

  • Watt gets helped off the field and into the blue tent.

  • Looks like Steelers DT Montravius Adams landed on Watt's leg while Tyler Huntley was rolling out to pass. Steelers players are now taking a knee.

  • Oh no. T.J. Watt is down and in clear pain.

  • The Ravens defense is also pretty special.

  • The Watt family is pretty special.

  • Steelers get to midfield, but a sack by rookie LB Trenton Simpson stalls out the drive.

    Ravens ball at their own 18.

  • Ravens punter Jordan Stout has five punts for 297 yards today. Not an insignificant factor in a game like this.

    We're still tied 7-7.

  • There have been four pass plays in three drives this half so far. Here's how they have gone: Huntley sack, Huntley incompletion, Rudolph fumble and sack, Huntley sack.

    Ravens punting after another three-and-out. We are watching some serious rain football.

  • Mason Rudolph fumbles the snap on third down and the Ravens get a stop.

  • And then they get a 3-and-out. T.J. Watt got his 18th sack of the season on second down.

  • Not an auspicious start for the Ravens offense, as Tyler Huntley needs a minute to get his helmet and forces a delay of game penalty.

  • Second half begins with a Ravens fair catch.

    For some halftime reading, learn more about Clowney and the significance of that sack

    Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after getting a sack for an extra $750,000 bonus

    This is how you celebrate a bonus in almost-freezing weather: