NFL Week 18 Saturday: Texans vs. Colts score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Even if they make it, this is very bad for the Steelers.
Based on initial tests, #Steelers potential DPOY TJ Watt is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain, sources said. He'll have further tests, but that's a multi-week injury.
Better than an ACL tear. But not good if PIT makes the playoffs.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024
Again, the Steelers now need one of the following:
Bills loss
Jaguars loss/tie
Colts-Texans tie
Their best shot among those will probably be the Jaguars, who play on the road against the Titans tomorrow. The Bills are favored against a banged up Dolphins team.
How sloppy was this game?
The 8 fumbles are tied for the most in a Steelers-Ravens all-time, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
There were 8 fumbles between these rivals on Dec. 12, 1999 (PIT with 3 and BAL 5). The Ravens won the game 31-24.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 7, 2024
Steelers believe Defensive-Player-of-the-Year candidate T.J. Watt suffered a sprained MCL vs. the Ravens pending further testing, per source. Watt wanted to go back into the game with the injury, but the Steelers wouldn't allow it.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2024
.@steelers recover the onside kick and will hang onto a hard-fought W in the rain. #PITvsBAL
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024
Steelers recover the kick and that will do it. Steelers win 17-10 in a sloppy, rain-soaked slugfest.
Ravens will finish the season 13-4, the Steelers 10-7. Now they have about three games to watch to see if their season will continue.
Justin Tucker makes his 29th straight field goal against the Steelers, this time from 36 yards.
17-10 Steelers. We'll now head to the onside kick with 16 seconds remaining.
Huntley sacked at 3rd and 5. That should just about do it, though the Ravens are now going for a field goal, which the Steelers ice. 19 seconds remaining.
Worth noting the Ravens have no timeouts left. They've been getting tackled in-bounds a lot.
Huntley scrambles to convert a 4th and 1 at the two-minute warning. Ravens have it at the Pittsburgh 36 and still need a lot of things to go their way.
Ravens say DE Brent Urban is being evaluated for a concussion
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 7, 2024
Ravens are moving the ball, at least.
Justice Hill picking up yards in a hurry with the @Ravens down 10.
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/C2Dje6xmPY
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024
Assuming the Steelers hold on, they'll only need one of a Bills loss, a Jaguars loss or a Colts/Texans tie to reach the playoffs. T.J. Watt's health still looms large, though.
Steelers get stopped at the goal line but kick a field goal to go up 17-7 with 3:11 remaining. The Ravens will now likely need an onside kick in addition to two scores. Given how little this game matters to them, they might not push too hard.
Najee Harris has 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries today. The most important weapon when neither team can pass like they want.
Can't bring @ohthatsNajee22 down 😅
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/dr5pMwYN9Q
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024
Eric Rowe knocks it out for the fumble!
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/ms5GceJTp3
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 7, 2024
TURNOVER
Gus Edwards fumbles on a run up the middle and it will be Steelers ball with 7:14 to play. There have been EIGHT fumbles in this rainy game: six by the Steelers, two by the Ravens. Both have turned it over twice.
Ravens will get the ball back after a Steelers three-and-out. Big, big drive coming up in a game that does not matter for them.
Hoo boy, Jaylen Warren gets stuffed up the middle then fumbles, but Steelers recover. Ravens signaled they had it.
Broadcast notes Steelers have won 17 games in a row after holding a lead in the fourth quarter. They're currently in a solid position to keep that going with less than 10 minutes left.
.@CalvinAustinIII was flying.@steelers special teams unit making a big difference today.
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/kekSdSdMu6
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
This game is getting pretty physical and the refs are holding onto their flags. Ravens seemed to get away with a hold on Alex Highsmith, then the Steelers get pretty physical on a third-down pass.
Steelers ball at their own 43 after a good return by Calvin Austin. Still 14-7 Pittsburgh.
Melvon Gordon back in game. Ravens have only 2 starters still in on OL: John Simpson and Ben Cleveland. And obviously Cleveland is starting for injured Kevin Zeitler.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 6, 2024
Ravens injury updates:
S Geno Stone (knee) is questionable to return
LB Del'Shawn Phillps (shoulder) is questionable
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 6, 2024
Ravens free safety Marcus Williams looked way out of position there. Johnson was ahead of CB Rock Ya-Sin and Williams jumped in front of him, but misjudged the pass and left nothing but grass ahead of Johnson.
A HUGE play for the @steelers when they needed it most.
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/2oE2rHkyzl
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
TOUCHDOWN STEELERS.
Mason Rudolph hits Diontae Johnson on a crossing route and there's no Ravens defender to stop him from taking it to the house for a 71-yard touchdown. One of these offenses needed a break and the Steelers just got theirs on the first play of the fourth quarter.
DIONTAE JOHNSON. 71 YARDS. FOR THE LEAD.
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/BjXNi3SPGM
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
Ravens safety Geno Stone is out of the medical tent and he's staying on the sideline
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 6, 2024
We're headed to the fourth quarter still tied 7-7. Steelers are currently facing 3rd-and-4 in their own territory.
The Ravens' primary goal for this game is basically "don't get injured," but you can't sit every good player.
Ravens S Geno Stone was down on the field for a few minutes, but he limps off under his own power.
— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 6, 2024
Ravens have two players down after that play: Geno Stone and Del'Shawn Phillips.
George Pickens get his first touch of the game ... on a jet sweep. He gets the first down on 3rd-and-1.
T.J. Watt is now limping toward the locker room.
Ravens drive stalls out from there. You should never expect a game to end in a tie, but it's becoming pretty clear one of these offenses is going to need a huge break. Neither team can string together a drive past midfield right now.
Watt gets helped off the field and into the blue tent.
Looks like Steelers DT Montravius Adams landed on Watt's leg while Tyler Huntley was rolling out to pass. Steelers players are now taking a knee.
Oh no. T.J. Watt is down and in clear pain.
The Ravens defense is also pretty special.
With that sack by Trenton Simpson on previous Pittsburgh drive, Ravens now have 16 different players with at least one sack this season.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 6, 2024
The Watt family is pretty special.
Watt is now only the second player in NFL history to have at least two seasons with 19 sacks, joining @JJWatt as the only two players to do that. Should join J.J. Watt as a multiple NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, too.
— Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 6, 2024
Steelers get to midfield, but a sack by rookie LB Trenton Simpson stalls out the drive.
Ravens ball at their own 18.
First career sack for Trenton Simpson❗❗
Tune in on ABC/ESPN! pic.twitter.com/1sh9pCoOHq
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024
.@_TJWatt leads the NFL with 19 sacks this season.
If he holds onto the lead through Week 18, he'd be the first player in history to win the sack title in 3 separate seasons. pic.twitter.com/vt3LCo5tWu
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
Ravens punter Jordan Stout has five punts for 297 yards today. Not an insignificant factor in a game like this.
We're still tied 7-7.
There have been four pass plays in three drives this half so far. Here's how they have gone: Huntley sack, Huntley incompletion, Rudolph fumble and sack, Huntley sack.
Ravens punting after another three-and-out. We are watching some serious rain football.
Add ANOTHER sack to @_TJWatt's stat sheet.
DPOY? 👀
DPOY? 👀
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/VT791fWbPM
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
Mason Rudolph fumbles the snap on third down and the Ravens get a stop.
And then they get a 3-and-out. T.J. Watt got his 18th sack of the season on second down.
Sack No. 18 for @_TJWatt
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/ZaKieRJJfj
— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
Not an auspicious start for the Ravens offense, as Tyler Huntley needs a minute to get his helmet and forces a delay of game penalty.
Second half begins with a Ravens fair catch.