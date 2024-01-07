NFL Week 18 Saturday: Texans vs. Colts score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Gardner Minshew and the Colts have been on fire the last several weeks, but C.J. Stroud is looking to finish his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with a trip to the playoffs. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

No game in NFL Week 18 carries more clear consequences than the Houston Texans' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The winner makes the playoffs. The loser's season is over.

Both teams' record currently stand at 9-7, two thirds of a three-way tie atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars can clinch the division with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, otherwise the winner of Texans-Colts will take the division as well.

The Texans enter the game as slight favorites, mostly thanks to the presence of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who currently rooms as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick has looked electric all season, but missed two games last month with a concussion.

The Colts were supposed to have their own rookie quarterback leading the way with No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson, but he's been out since October. Gardner Minshew has led the team since then, with wins in six of their last eight games.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from Saturday's game.