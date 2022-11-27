NFL Week 12 TV broadcast maps

With the Minnesota Vikings playing on Thursday night and improving their record to 9-2 on the season, Vikings fans will have to look elsewhere on Sunday for their football needs.

There aren’t a lot of landmark, must-see games this weekend due to the NFL having three of them on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still some hidden gems.

Each market will get three games on the day with one coming on CBS and two from Fox. Here’s who you will get to see in your market courtesy of 506 Sports.

List

A breakdown of where the Vikings units rank after 11 games

CBS Single

Each market will get one game from CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans-red

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars-yellow

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins-orange

Late: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals-blue

Late: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks-green

Fox early

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns-red

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets-blue

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders-green

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers-yellow

Fox late

Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs-red

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers-blue

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire