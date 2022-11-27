NFL Week 12 TV broadcast maps
With the Minnesota Vikings playing on Thursday night and improving their record to 9-2 on the season, Vikings fans will have to look elsewhere on Sunday for their football needs.
There aren’t a lot of landmark, must-see games this weekend due to the NFL having three of them on Thanksgiving Day, but there are still some hidden gems.
Each market will get three games on the day with one coming on CBS and two from Fox. Here’s who you will get to see in your market courtesy of 506 Sports.
CBS Single
Each market will get one game from CBS
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans-red
Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars-yellow
Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins-orange
Late: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals-blue
Late: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks-green
Fox early
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns-red
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets-blue
Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders-green
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers-yellow
Fox late
Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs-red
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers-blue