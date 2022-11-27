NFL Week 12: Latest scores, schedule, odds, TV info

All 32 NFL teams are in action for a Thanksgiving Week slate of games. Epic divisional matchups and heavyweight fights headline Week 12 of the 2022 season.

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the week pits veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers against upstart signal-caller Jalen Hurts in a primetime bout between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Which team will come out on top in the Sunday night showdown?

During the trio of Thanksgiving Day games, Mac Jones threw for over 380 yards but the New England Patriots fell short against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious from an NFC East duel against the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills edged the Detroit Lions in the first game of the day.

In other games around the league, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams battle in a game that was nearly the Super Bowl matchup last season. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals engage in an intriguing West Coast game while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns also play one another Sunday.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 12 action around the NFL.

Buffalo Bills 28, Detroit Lions 25

Briefly: The Lions gave the Bills all they could handle in the early Thanksgiving matchup, but kicker Tyler Bass scored the game-winner with just seconds left to help Buffalo keep pace in a loaded AFC East division. Bills QB Josh Allen, however, was just 24 of 42 passing to go along with an interception — although he did account for three total touchdowns.

One highlight to know: Allen found WR Stefon Diggs for a five-yard touchdown with 2:40 left in the game to give Buffalo a late lead. Later, in the final seconds, Allen and Diggs connected down the middle of the field to set up Bass' winner.

Next up: The Bills travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 13. The Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20

Briefly: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz caught two touchdowns and WR CeeDee Lamb amassed 106 receiving yards on six catches to surge the Dallas offense past the Giants in a pivotal NFC East showdown Thanksgiving evening. The Cowboys' defense also registered three sacks and held Giants star RB Saquon Barkley to just 39 yards on 11 carries.

One highlight to know: The Cowboys ran a red-zone jet sweep to TE Peyton Hendershot, who found paydirt to make it a 28-13 game in the fourth quarter. Hendershot celebrated with his fellow tight ends by jumping into the Salvation Army prop outside the end zone where they played Whac-A-Mole.

Next up: The Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. The Giants welcome the Washington Commanders.

Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26

Briefly: A series of self-inflicted wounds felled the Patriots in a Thanksgiving night showdown with the Vikings, who went back to the well of QB Kirk Cousins connecting with WR Justin Jefferson en route to a statement victory. Meanwhile, Patriots QB Mac Jones threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns but New England was unable to take advantage.

One highlight to know: Patriots TE Hunter Henry had a touchdown called back after officials ruled the pass incomplete, a controversial decision that incited debate among NFL fans. New England would lose by one score.

Do you agree with this being called incomplete?

pic.twitter.com/OZ8XT7AZAe — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2022

Next up: The Vikings host the New York Jets in Week 13. The Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:

What to know: Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos look to get their offense right on the road against the Panthers and interim coach Steve Wilks, who will go with Sam Darnold at QB over former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and backup P.J. Walker. Meanwhile, the Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring and need to turn things around in a hurry to find themselves in the AFC playoff chase at the end of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:

What to know: The Browns still must wait one more week for QB Deshaun Watson's expected return from suspension, and they face a tough test at home against a Buccaneers team starting to find its footing. Quarterback Tom Brady is starting to click with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, and RB Rachaad White seems to have carved out a starting role in the backfield. Meanwhile, the Browns sit at just 3-7 on the season and need an inspired late-season charge to find themselves in the AFC playoff hunt.

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info:

What to know: The Jaguars come off the bye week and match up against one of the most formidable offenses in the NFL. The Ravens have made a habit of playing in close games this season, while the Jaguars have largely been hit or miss in 2022. Second-year QB Trevor Lawrence has made some strides this season, but the Ravens are a tough draw even in Florida. Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be writing another MVP campaign.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:

What to know: Ron Rivera has the Commanders believing they can make some magic happen in 2022. Currently in last place in an NFC East division that boasts the league's highest combined winning percentage, QB Taylor Heinicke is leading the Commanders into battle — and winning. Meanwhile, the Falcons face the challenge of mustering enough offense after TE Kyle Pitts went down with a season-ending injury.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info:

What to know: The Dolphins simply don't lose when Tua Tagovailoa plays a full game at quarterback. When healthy, the third-year player has been dynamic and is gelling with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Texans, meanwhile, are making a change at quarterback and will start Kyle Allen over Davis Mills in Miami. Winning will be a tall task for Houston.

Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:

What to know: Two teams with second-year quarterbacks heading in opposite directions square off in a Week 12 matchup. Bears QB Justin Fields is putting up monstrous numbers as first-year head coach Matt Eberflus continues to tailor his offense to the Ohio State alum. Meanwhile, Jets head coach Robert Saleh benched QB Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White for this game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info:

What to know: Bengals star RB Joe Mixon has been ruled out of this game with a concussion, a significant blow to the Cincinnati offense that could make it difficult to keep up with the Titans, who are starting to find some consistency in the passing game since QB Ryan Tannehill's return from injury.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info:

What to know: The Cardinals' offense is beat up as they head into a Week 12 matchup against a Chargers team still firmly in the AFC playoff hunt. Wide receiver Rondale Moore has already been ruled out with a groin injury, and QB Kyler Murray has missed the last two games with his own ailment. Meanwhile, the Chargers will run its offense without WR Mike Williams.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info:

What to know: The Seahawks have shown signs of coming back to Earth in recent weeks but are still firmly in play for the NFC West crown. Meanwhile, the Raiders are trodding along in mediocrity as external concern over Josh McDaniels' job security festers. Seahawks QB Geno Smith will look to keep his resurgent 2022 season moving in the right direction.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:

What to know: The Chiefs are massive favorites in a Week 12 game that was nearly last year's Super Bowl matchup. It's been a season-long struggle for the Rams, who are now without star WR Cooper Kupp and rolling out Bryce Perkins at quarterback. Meanwhile, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes looks on top of his game and should get WR JuJu Smith-Schuster back from injury as well.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:

What to know: The Saints have been a feisty bunch under first-year head coach Dennis Allen, but Kyle Shanahan seems to have the 49ers running on all cylinders. The San Francisco offense has been humming since importing Christian McCaffrey, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo has done everything asked of him since Trey Lance went down with injury. Still, New Orleans has enough talent to make this a close and interesting game with the 49ers on a short week.

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info:

What to know: The last two weeks have been tough tests for the previously unbeaten Eagles, who have come back down to Earth. That doesn't mean the Eagles aren't still a top-tier team, but they'll have to prove it against QB Aaron Rodgers and a Packers team that is figuring things out after a rough start.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info:

What to know: There's no denying a renewed energy eminating from the Colts after the hiring of interim coach Jeff Saturday. It wasn't enough to beat the Eagles last week, but Indianapolis came dangerously close to an upset. Meanwhile, the Steelers look like they're in rebuilding mode but still boast enough individual talent to make things interested in this primetime matchup.

