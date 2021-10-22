NFL trade deadline idea features Bengals trading for elite Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching on November 2, the rumor mill is going to be swirling hot and heavy for some big names on non-contending teams. One such trade idea proposed by a writer has an All-Pro cornerback moving to Cincinnati to bolster what is already a solid secondary.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote up some proposed trade ideas such as the Packers acquiring Texans WR Brandin Cooks or the Buccaneers landing CB Kyle Fuller from the Broncos.

He also mentioned the Bengals in his list and it would be quite the addition: All-Pro CB Xavien Howard from the Miami Dolphins.

In his proposed trade, the Bengals would send Miami their first and fifth-round picks in 2022 for Howard.

“While the Bengals are solid on both offense and defense—they rank fifth in points allowed, tied for 10th in scoring—they could stand to bolster a defense ranked 13th in passing yards per game allowed. Adding 2020 All-Pro Xavien Howard, for example, could add even more punch to the back end.”

Howard just restructured his contract with the Dolphins to ensure him more guaranteed money after he was seeking a trade.

This would certainly be a rather interesting trade if the Bengals were to actually go through with this, as it would absolutely bolster their secondary, especially with the consistent injury issues with Trae Waynes.

List

Bengals-Ravens: 10 prop bets for Sunday's game