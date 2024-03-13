Advertisement
NFL: Top 10 remaining free agents as new league year approaches

Frank Schwab
NFL writer
NFL free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. And if you've been off the NFL grid for two days, that official start will be more exciting than it really is.

The NFL's so-called legal tampering period started Monday and there was a frenzy to lock up the top free agents. By the time Wednesday rolled around, 17 of the 25 free agents from Yahoo Sports' top 25 on Monday had agreed to deals.

That doesn't mean free agency is over. Teams will still be searching for veteran help and there are some viable options. Here are the top 10 free agents who have not agreed to a deal and are still available:

1. Washington Commanders CB Kendall Fuller

Fuller finished seventh among cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' grades this past season. At 29 years old there's concern he'll slip, but he should get one more big contract this offseason.

Kendall Fuller is the top remaining free agent on the market. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Kendall Fuller is the top remaining free agent on the market. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

2. Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown has just one 1,000-yard season in his five-year NFL career and injuries have been an issue. He has the talent. He was once a first-round draft pick. Some team will gamble on him staying healthy and productive as he goes into his age-27 season.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley's value is hard to gauge. At one point he looked like an elite receiver. That was before a strange 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons in which he played just five games, a yearlong gambling suspension in 2022 and an up-and-down 2023 with the Jaguars. He's still good and just 29, but the shine is mostly off.

4. Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

When Smith is on the field, he's an excellent performer. The problem is he hasn't played a full season since 2015 and he's 33 years old. He played in 13 games last season and his team would probably take that. Availability is a major concern.

5. Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons

Consider Simmons one of the casualties of the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos, saddled with huge dead cap hits for releasing Wilson, are cutting Simmons to save $14.5 million on the salary cap. Simmons made a Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro last season. He led the NFL in interceptions for the 2022 season. He's 30 years old but still capable of being a very good safety.

6. New England Patriots OT Trent Brown

The massive Brown has been a good left tackle for many years, and he still has plenty left in the tank. He could move on to a team that has offensive line issues.

7. Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker

Baker should get interest. He's a solid off-ball linebacker who is 27 years old. He can play all three downs. He's not an impact player but a good defender.

8. Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

In 2022, Howard signed a deal that was the richest for any cornerback in NFL history. He's 30 now, didn't have a great 2023 season and was just cut by the Dolphins. But he was a Pro Bowl performer in 2022, and good cornerbacks are hard to find.

9. Washington Commanders S Kamren Curl

Curl was a seventh-round draft pick but quickly got into the Commanders' starting lineup as a rookie. In his four seasons with the team he showed good all-around ability. At age 25, he should get a nice long-term deal.

10. Baltimore Ravens G Kevin Zeitler

In 2017, Zeitler signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Cleveland Browns that at the time made him the highest paid guard in NFL history. He won't be getting a record-breaking deal this time around but he's still a reliable player who just made his first Pro Bowl. Zeitler will be 34 years old next season but can still help a team looking to fill a hole at guard.

Live202 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why the Chiefs are all in on a three-peat

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mahomes does Chiefs another favor

    The Chiefs are reportedly clearing $21.6 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of QB Patrick Mahomes. Is there anything Mahomes doesn't do for this team?

    More details

    Patrick Mahomes continues to help the Chiefs. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
    Patrick Mahomes continues to help the Chiefs. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Could we see another WR trade soon?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, on the other side of Pennsylvania

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Full parameters of the Steelers-Panthers trade

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's who the Panthers are getting

    Johnson was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another trade! Panthers add a big target for their young QB

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saints signing former Chiefs LB Willie Gay

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Former Bills safety Jordan Poyer reportedly signing with Dolphins

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Danielle Hunter's getting $48 million guaranteed from the Texans, per NFL Network

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Texans land DE Danielle Hunter

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colts signing former Dolphins DT

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears signing DB Jonathan Owens

    Owens — yes, Simone Biles' husband — is joining Chicago from bitter rival Green Bay.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs retaining another key member of defense, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Giants signing DB Jalen Mills, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's the money for the Panthers' reported Josey Jewell deal:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Panthers adding former Broncos LB

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    S Jeremy Chinn joining Commanders on 1-year deal, per report

  • Rhiannon Walker

    Brandon Graham returns for his 15th season

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers continue to add to defensive line

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Packers reportedly bringing back All-Pro kick returner

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers fill out defensive line with veteran DT

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    DeVante Parker gets 1-year, fully guaranteed deal from Eagles

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colts reportedly re-signing CB Kenny Moore for $30M

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Pass rusher Josh Uche returning to Patriots

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Reports: Raiders to cut QB Jimmy Garoppolo

    Another veteran QB will hit the market.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bears signing TE Gerald Everett

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ex-Browns LB reportedly signing with Patriots for 2 years, $6.5M

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patrick Queen goes Dark Knight on reported Steelers move

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Drew Lock making a reported $5M in New York

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Giants signing QB Drew Lock

    Tommy Cutlets has competition as Daniel Jones' backup!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    DT Shelby Harris announces he's returning to Browns

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    LB Patrick Queen leaving Ravens for rival Steelers, per report

    Big-time defensive switch in the AFC North😤

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions reportedly adding more to secondary

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs signing TE Irv Smith Jr. to 1-year deal, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Derrick Henry weighs in on Ravens deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Derrick Henry joining Ravens on 2-year, $16M deal

    The No. 1 seed in the AFC just bulked up its backfield behind NFL MVP Lamar Jackson

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CB Darious Williams returning to Rams on 3-year, $22.5M deal per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Calvin Ridley update: Patriots making push, but WR prefers to stay with Jags

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dolphins, LB Shaq Barrett agree to 1-year deal worth up to $9M, per report

  • Jori Epstein

    Why did the Eagles spend big on a running back in Saquon Barkley?

    “I think they have some very disciplined principles when it comes to building through the lines,” one exec texted Yahoo Sports. “BUT they also have some high-end art-collector tendencies where they will pursue high-end talent & pay premiums as needed.”

    Keep reading

    (Getty Images)
    (Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Sean Leahy

    What are the Texans getting in Joe Mixon?

    The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is owed $5.75 million next season, including a $3 million roster bonus that is due on Sunday, per OverTheCap.com.

    Mixon has played his entire seven-season pro career with the Bengals since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He completed the fourth 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career last season while tallying 1,034 yards on 4 yards per carry. He added 52 catches for 376 yards and tallied 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.

    Read more

  • Rhiannon Walker

    After spending the last four seasons as both a backup and starter for the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston is anticipated to provide insurance for Deshaun Watson.

    The Browns' starting signal-caller is heading into next season following surgery to repair a fractured shoulder socket.

    Last season, Cleveland ran through a carousel of backups while Watson dealt with a series of injuries, and didn't find success until then-38-year-old Joe Flacco came in and went 4-1 for the team. The Browns openly said that they wanted to bring Flacco back following his Comeback Player of the Year performance.

    Keep reading

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A little help for Kirk Cousins

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals not cutting Joe Mixon, trading him to Texans instead per report

    Well this is a bit of a plot twist. After agreeing to a deal with Zack Moss on Monday, the Bengals decided to trade Joe Mixon to the Texans instead of cut him. Hmmm.