Aaron Rodgers gets some offensive line help as Jets sign Tyron Smith away from Cowboys

Tyron Smith had a great run with the Dallas Cowboys. But it won't go on any further.

Instead of Smith finishing his career in Dallas, the longtime Cowboys left tackle is on his way to the New York Jets.

Smith is expected to sign a deal with the Jets according to NFL Media. The Jets' offensive line has been a weak spot for a few years, and as long as Smith is healthy he gives the left tackle position some stability. That will help Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a torn Achilles.

Smith is still a very good tackle when he's healthy. Health has been a big issue, however. Smith, who is 33 years old, hasn't played every game in a season since 2015. He has missed 35 games the past four seasons, though he did appear in 13 last season.

Smith was on the 2010s all-decade team and also is an eight-time Pro Bowler. It has to be hard for Cowboys fans to watch him leave to another team.

The Cowboys haven't done much to excite their fans this offseason. They've lost players like running back Tony Pollard, center Tyler Biadasz and Smith in free agency. Dallas hasn't added much, despite owner Jerry Jones saying his team would be "all in" this offseason.

Losing Smith is another blow. It's a plus for the Jets, however. Their line just got a lot better, as long as Smith is healthy anyway.