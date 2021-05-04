Terry Bradshaw says Aaron Rodgers is 'weak' for being upset with Packers

NFL commentator and former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw isn't one to hold back his opinions when he's in front of a camera or microphone. If you want to know what he thinks, you usually just have to ask him.

Well, on Monday's "Moose & Maggie" show on WFAN, Maggie Gray asked Bradshaw for his take on the current situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He responded the only way he knows how: with brutal honesty.

Bradshaw has no patience for Rodgers' behavior

The root of Rodgers' dissatisfaction with Green Bay, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, is GM Brian Gutekunst. Gutekunst selected QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but reportedly didn't let Rodgers know ahead of time. Rodgers reportedly has other issues with Gutekunst, but the animosity over drafting Love is what Bradshaw focused on.

"Him being that upset shows me how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft? He's a three-time MVP in the league and he's worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1?"

Bradshaw admitted that he doesn't know what was said behind closed doors. But given his own experience in what he considers to be a similar situation, he doesn't get why Rodgers is so perturbed.

"... And for him to be upset, my god, I don't understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round — I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn't worried about those guys. They didn't scare me a bit. So I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay."

'Let him cry'

Rodgers reportedly won't return to the team if Gutekunst remains GM, and he's apparently prepared to stage a holdout or even retire if his condition isn't met. Bradshaw absolutely hated that, saying that he'd force Rodgers to follow through on those threats if he were running the Packers.

“Are you kidding me? Really? Aaron, that’s where this is?

“Here’s what I would do: I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are [37]. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak. How dare you draft somebody?

“... Obviously he doesn’t need the money. Probably he should just retire and go do ‘Jeopardy.’... Either he gives in, or Green Bay don’t give in. Move on.”

Bradshaw has no idea whether Rodgers is making an empty threat as far as retirement. But if he were running the show in Green Bay, he apparently would have no problem finding out.

“I flat would call him on it,” Bradshaw said. “I have never hem-hawed about something so much in my life. ... He has really put them in a pickle. Green Bay is really in a pickle, and if he retires then that takes care of that.”

Terry Bradshaw thinks Aaron Rodgers is 'weak' for being upset with the Packers. (AP Photo/David J. Philip)

