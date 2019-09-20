NFL temporarily bans on-field flame, pyrotechnics after accident in Nashville

The NFL has temporarily banned pre-game pyrotechnics and flame displays after an accident last Sunday in Nashville. (AP)

The NFL has temporarily banned on-field pyrotechnics and flame effects after an accident last Sunday at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

Moratorium in place

Via ESPN, the NFL has placed a moratorium on on-field flame and pyrotechnic displays, which will remain in place at least until its investigation into the accident at Nissan Stadium is completed.

A statement from the Minnesota Vikings says that teams can still use pyrotechnics away from the field, as the Vikings do on the roof of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Titans used flame-throwing boxes to shoot fire into the air as starting players were announced; one of the boxes tipped over toward the stands, setting the turf on fire.

it did not take long for stadium workers to put the fire out with extinguishers, but it left behind a charred spot on the sideline. No one was injured.

The Titans released a statement on Sunday evening, calling the accident a “mechanical failure,” and adding that the vendor responsible for the flame throwers would be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and others that were used during pre-game to determine the cause.

