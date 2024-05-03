NFL teases May schedule release: Who will Jaguars play in 2024?
Even trailers have a trailer, at least at NFL headquarters.
The league teased its imminent 2024 schedule release via social media on Friday afternoon, saying the slate will be fully revealed on an unspecified day in May.
If you need a refresher, find Jacksonville’s 2024 opponents below, with each team’s 2023 record in parenthesis. The order, of course, is “coming soon.”
Jaguars’ 2024 home opponents
Houston Texans (10-7)
Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
Tennessee Titans (6-11)
New England Patriots (4-13)
New York Jets (7-10)
Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
Cleveland Browns (11-6)
Jaguars’ 2024 away opponents:
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears* (7-10)
Detroit Lions (12-5)
Miami Dolphins (11-6)
Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
*in London, England
In addition to its six AFC South matchups, Jacksonville will face each team from the AFC East and NFC North this year, with Cleveland, Philadelphia and Las Vegas filling out the schedule.
According to Gene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars will play back-to-back games in London for the second consecutive year in 2024, a home game at Wembley Stadium and an away game, against Chicago, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.